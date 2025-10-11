Broncos' Week 6 opponent is already in massive desperation mode

The Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London in Week 6, and the Jets are already in a horrific state of dysfunction. The Jets are the lone winless team in the NFL and are somehow worse than they were at any point in the 2024 NFL Season.

It's truly impressive how consistently bad this team has been, but they have beaten Denver as recently as 2023, so this isn't a 'throwaway' opponent in that regard. The Jets hired a former Sean Payton assistant, Aaron Glenn, as their head coach.

Former executive Darren Mougey is the team's GM, so there are former Broncos everywhere on this team. However, the team isn't playing anything like the club they are trying to copy, as the 0-5 start they've endured has been filled with penalties, bad offense, inept defense, and everything in between, and it's already hit a boiling point.

The New York Jets are already having "players only meetings" and it's only Week 6

Pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson revealed on Friday that the Jets defense had a players only meeting before their departure to London:

Jermaine Johnson said the defensive players had a players only meeting before leaving for London. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 10, 2025

These are honestly three of the worst words you can possibly here with an NFL team, as those players only meetings are typically done when a team is just spiraling out of control and the coaching just isn't good enough.

The Jets currently have the longest playoff drought streak in the NFL, and it seems like that streak is going to continue here in 2025. The Broncos are riding a two-game win streak and could put the Jets away in the first half, which is what many of their opponents have done already this year.

It's been an interesting schedule for the Broncos, as they faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, had a short week of rest, and then had to travel across the country to face the Eagles in an early Sunday window. Not only that, they immediately hopped on a plane to London and have been preparing under different circumstances for the second week in a row.

Sean Payton is one of a handful of coaches in the NFL who is able to navigate a tough stretch like this, as it's clear that a team like the Jets can't seem to step on the field without doing something wrong. If Denver were to lose this game, it'd be one of the most devastating losses in recent memory.