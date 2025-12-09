Broncos' Week 15 game against Packers could be litmus test for something bigger

The Denver Broncos have not lost a football game since September and is absolutely the best team in the NFL right now. Just about everything is working for this team, and with the way the AFC has shaped up thus far, Denver does have a path to the Super Bowl this year.

It is likely that the AFC playoffs this year will not feature Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes, which would be flat-out wild, but the 2025 season has definitely been one for the ages, as it was clear quite early that the league was wide-open this year.

Well, another team worth of being considered the best is the Green Bay Packers, a 9-3-1 team coming off a huge win at home over the Chicago Bears. The Packers visit the Broncos in Week 15, and it could end up being Denver's toughest test to date. Beyond that, this game could be a great litmus test for something bigger later on in the season...

Packers vs. Broncos in Week 15 could be an early preview of Super Bowl LX

When you think about it, both Green Bay and Denver are two of the best teams in the NFL and could each make a Super Bowl run this year. The Packers rank 10th in points scored and 6th in points allowed. They've won four games in a row and are also first in the NFL in third-down conversion and are seeing Jordan Love take a massive step forward.

Love has a 105.4 passer rating and has thrown just four interceptions this year. And oh yeah, they also have Micah Parsons. The Broncos sport the best pass rush in the NFL and also have an offense that comes alive when the team needs it the most.

The Broncos also have the best record in the NFL, so they are doing a lot right and do have a very good chance at the top seed in the AFC, which would guarantee them homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

Denver may only have to win two games to get to the Super Bowl this year, and with the Packers being one of the best overall teams in the league, this potential Super Bowl LX matchup is definitely one of the more likely ones.

The Broncos' performance in this game is going to tell us a lot about how far they can go and how good they really are.