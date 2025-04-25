Broncos watch helplessly as division rival Raiders land Ashton Jeanty

Well, the Las Vegas Raiders will officially be a bigger problem than anyone really wanted to acknowledge heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos just watched helplessly as the Raiders used the 6th overall pick in the 2025 Draft on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top playmakers in the draft this year and a guy who is going to instantly upgrade an already-improved offense.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll this offseason as their new head coach, and John Spytek as their new general manager. Those moves were already nice wins for that franchise. They made a trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, another win for them.

Now, they've added Jeanty? This is not good news for the Broncos and the rest of the AFC West

Ashton Jeanty coming to terrorize Broncos as member of the Raiders

Not that the Broncos could have done much about it. Picking at 20th overall, they would have been a longshot among longshots to trade up and take Jeanty with the 5th overall pick, or something like that, but the Raiders getting him hurts.

The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs last offseason, and that was a deflating loss for their offense. Jacobs, who excelled every time the Raiders played the Broncos, left a hole that was never properly filled. Now, the Raiders are taking a guy who had over 1,700 yards after contact last season and 2,600 total rushing yards last season alone.

The guy is an absolute alien, and he's now joining a revamped Vegas roster.

The Broncos are going to have to answer this move, fighting fire with fire. They obviously need playmakers to surround quarterback Bo Nix but the fact that the Raiders have both Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty right now?

It's hard to say you'd rather be in the Raiders' position, though. The Broncos have a long-term franchise QB and the Raiders don't. We'll see how the Broncos surround their guy now that the best offensive weapon in the draft is heading to the AFC West.