Broncos urged to cut former key offensive contributor ahead of the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are going to have to make some tough roster decisions here shortly, and this could be one of them. One position where the team is going to be in an interesting spot is running back. All of a sudden, Denver has a surplus at the position.

It's not a bad problem to have, as the additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey should bring an instant boost to the room, but that could leave guys like Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughling battling for two or even just one spot.

Well, the Broncos were urged to say goodbye to this former key contributor at the position for 2025.

Bleacher Report urges the Denver Broncos to cut RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Here is some of what Gary Davenport said in Bleacher Report in his argument for the Broncos to cut Jaleel McLaughlin:

McLaughlin is a decent player—he set the NCAA’s all-time rushing record at Youngstown State and averaged a respectable 4.4 yards a pop on 113 carries in 2024. He’s also a capable receiver out of backfield.



But Harvey and Dobbins are locks to make the roster. Audric Estime, who was drafted by the current regime a year ago, likely is as well. Assuming that the Broncos carry four running backs into the regular season, that leaves one roster spot for either McLaughlin, Tyler Badie or Blake Watson.



With Badie and Watson impressing in camp, McLaughlin’s days in the Mile High City could be numbered.

There is definitely an argument that Jaleel McLaughlin could lose a roster spot to Audric Estime. Denver does have a draft pick invested into Estime, and he's a few years younger as well. Tyler Badie also feels like a lock to make the roster at this point, so maybe this is an indication that Denver will keep four running backs.

A running back group of JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Audric Estime might be what this team goes forward with. While cutting McLaughlin could be possible, he's a good enough player to where Denver could get a draft pick back.