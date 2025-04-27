Broncos underwhelming NFL Draft class does nothing but fail Bo nix

The Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft class, as of now, does not seem to be anything special. Did the team just flat-out fail their QB? The two main offensive players the Broncos took in this year's class both seem to be slightly overdrafted, and the overall additions on offense during the draft just don't seem all that substantive at this point.

Sure, you can roll your eyes, but I promise I am not the only Broncos fan who thinks that this draft is kind of underwhelming, and it seems to have gotten to that point with a clear and unfortunate process that played out.

All in all, the Denver Broncos certainly did not do Bo Nix many favors, and they may have just failed him entirely here.

Did the Denver Broncos just fail Bo Nix?

It's worth considering. The main thing that got this started was them seemingly being shocked that Jahdae Barron, the CB from Texas, dropped to the 20th pick. They clearly loved Barron that much to take him at 20, and we heard afterwards that they did consider a running back and even a trade-back from that spot.

Guys like TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Omarion Hampton, and Matthew Golden were still on the board, but none went to the Broncos. The team then got a bit cute in the second and third round, trading down twice and landing on Pat Bryant, a WR prospect who was closer to a fourth or fifth-round prospect, and Sai'vion Jones, who is a fine DE prospect and may eventually takeover for John Franklin-Myers.

The team barely took advantage of the insanely deep TE class, not picking one until their final selection in the 240s, and hardly took advantage of the historically deep RB class. Truth me told, I do believe that the board just did not fall the way the Denver Broncos front office thought, and what they got out of it was a class that they'll tell us they love, but behind closed doors may have other opinions about.

I struggle to see how this NFL Draft class did Bo Nix many favors. In fact, they may have already failed their young QB.