Broncos UDFA sleeper may be best kept secret of 2025 rookie class

Money talks when it comes to undrafted free agents in the NFL as teams compete for priority players at the conclusion of every NFL Draft each year. The Denver Broncos have been one of the best teams in the league for decades now at unearthing gems for their roster, whether they are getting starters, rotation players, or depth pieces.

The only one better than the Broncos at finding UDFA gems might be the team's head coach, Sean Payton, who was an expert at finding studs after the draft in New Orleans. The fusion of the two has already led to a number of impressive pickups the last few years, including Jaleel McLaughlin and Alex Palczewski.

When the Broncos throw money at UDFAs, it's worth putting some stock into those players. Among the top four this offseason in total guaranteed cash given out by the team is former Georgia starting offensive lineman Xavier Truss, who received a whopping $170,000 in total guarantees (fourth most among 2025 UDFAs).

Broncos UDFA Xavier Truss could be latest key depth piece

Truss was a starter last year for the Bulldogs at the right tackle position, but he's projected to slide inside to the guard position at the NFL level. He started 14 games at left guard a couple of years ago and wound up sliding over to right tackle when future first-round pick Amarius Mims suffered an injury.

The versatility of a player like Truss is certainly appealing to the Denver Broncos, but this team has made a very concerted effort to bring in players with draftable grades as undrafted free agents who have wound up making the roster. The latest couple of examples are Frank Crum and Alex Palczewski, and Palczewski actually started some last year in relief of an injured Mike McGlinchey.

Truss, along with fellow priority UDFA Clay Webb, has a real shot of cracking a Broncos roster that doesn't have outstanding depth on the interior offensive line. And he fits in theme of the "Moneyball" style approach the Broncos have taken to rounding out the depth of a unit that has some seriously high-priced veterans in the starting lineup.

The Broncos trust Zach Strief more than most of their assistant coaches. After being pursued by other teams in the 2025 offseason, the Broncos promoted Strief to offensive run game coordinator and assistant head coach in addition to his responsibility as offensive line coach.

They believe in his ability to develop these young guys, which is why they are spending more than most late-round picks will get to invest in top-flight UDFAs. And it's working.

Perhaps Truss can be the next in line.