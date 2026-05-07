Broncos' tryout QB just gave division rivals an unnecessary reason to laugh

After the recent news of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix having a follow-up procedure on his ankle, rumors ran rampant that the Broncos would find another veteran quarterback to bring into camp. The team has maintained that Nix's follow-up procedure was nothing more than a formality for the injury he had, but putting the words "surgery" and "ankle" together in a sentence about Nix is enough to raise alarms. His injury leaves just two healthy Broncos quarterbacks heading into the start of offseason programs.

Head coach Sean Payton is well known for his work with quarterbacks, specifically getting the most out of those who are not household names or well-renowned options. There are still plenty of veteran options available on the free agent market, and the Broncos could have brought in a preferred undrafted rookie as well. On top of bringing in rookie EJ Warner (son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner), the Broncos decided to go in a different direction with their decision.

In recent years, there have been several brutal quarterback performances across the NFL. There have been some awful games, but if you were to ask those in and around the game to name the worst single-game performance of the last ten years, one game in particular would stand out: No scores, under 50% completion, five interceptions. The author of this disaster game is now set to join the Broncos for a tryout, and it is more than enough reason for the rest of the AFC West to break out into laughter.

The Denver Broncos gave the rest of the division a reason to laugh with their Nathan Peterman tryout

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are bringing in veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman for a tryout this week, leading to a wide array of reactions across the football world. Peterman is now 32 and will be the third healthy quarterback on the Broncos' depth chart heading into the beginning of their preseason activities.

Peterman is far from the example of a resilient veteran, and another NFL opportunity is actually a sizeable surprise. He has gotten more than a few chances in the NFL, did not take advantage of any of them, and was even a non-factor at signal-caller for the Las Vegas Raiders. He only got into one game for the Raiders, attempting just five passes and not seeing any more opportunities. Overall, the Pittsburgh product has 13 career interceptions to just four scores.

Bringing in another quarterback makes all the sense in the world for the Broncos, but that option being Peterman is just a mind-boggling decision from Broncos brass that has proven to be one of the league's best. Not drafting a quarterback or signing an undrafted arm is more than fine, but bringing in Peterman makes no sense.

Outside of Peterman, far more accomplished and reliable options exist. Cooper Rush and John Wolford both made starts last year and could provide a much better option for the Broncos. The only reason this wouldn't make sense would be if both wanted some guarantee to remain in camp, and the Broncos can't offer that in a contract.

If not, picking Peterman over those two is a brutal decision to make. Peterman hasn't appeared in a game since 2023, and if that year is the qualifier, even former Charger Easton Stick would make more sense than Peterman. The Broncos must truly know that Nix will be ready for the start of their full team preseason activities, or Peterman actually becomes important in camp, which sounds like a nightmare for all of us.