Broncos' tight end solution might not be be who you think after preseason

The Denver Broncos' tight end room is a point of emphasis for 2025 and in the long-term. Do they have a more long-term solution on the roster? Denver signing Evan Engram in free agency was such a huge get by the Broncos.

After being shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Engram quickly found a new home in Denver. Engram is not a legitimate, complete tight end, but he does bring that missing receiving ability that Denver hasn't had for years now.

Other players in the tight end room of note are Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, and Caleb Lohner, the team's seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, after preseason, is the Broncos' long-term tight end solution currently on the roster, but perhaps not who you think?

Is Lucas Krull the answer at tight end?

Lucas Krull had himself a solid game against the New Orleans Saints. He hauled in three passes for 49 yards and was able to snag this reception from Sam Ehlinger:

In total, Krull caught five passes for 60 yards in the preseason and did show some plus-receiving ability against the New Orleans Saints. Krull is still just 27 years old and did go from eight to 19 rececptions from 2023 into 2024, so he's trending in the right direction.

Denver is going to go into the 2025 NFL Season with Evan Engram and Adam Trautman as their top two players, which is a fine solution for the short-term, but you have to wonder if Lucas Krull is beginning to make a name for himself. He now feels like a lock for the roster, and the growth he's displayed this past couple of seasons is something to take note of.

The Denver Broncos desperately need a long-term solution at the position, and perhaps the team could have something like that with Lucas Krull.