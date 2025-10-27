Broncos throwbacks continue to prove they are an elite hidden advantage

The Denver Broncos demolished the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, winning 44-24 in their Week 8 matchup.

It is their fifth consecutive victory, as they move to 6-2 in the 2025 season. Throwback uniforms mean victory for the Broncos. Not only did Denver win their fifth consecutive game, but they remain undefeated while wearing the throwbacks.

Denver released these 1977 Throwbacks last season with the uniform revamp. They used them twice in the 2024-25 season and will use them three times during the 2025-26 season, including their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday's game against Dallas will mark the first time these are worn against an NFC opponent.

Broncos continue to dominate teams while wearing their throwback uniforms

Last season, as I mentioned, they wore them twice, both times against AFC West division opponents. They premiered them against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, and wore them again in the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. The Broncos were 2-0 in those two games.

They dominated the Raiders by a 34-18 score in a game where Patrick Surtain II, later named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, had a 99-yard pick-six off Gardner Minshew. Denver later in the season destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-0 score in the game that clinched their playoff spot for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 season.

Fans love the Throwbacks. The helmet has the Old School "D" logo, and the team has been dominant on the field while wearing them. It feels like, regardless of the opponent, it is an automatic victory for the Denver Broncos if they use these uniforms. Not only do the uniforms look good, but the field and stadium include throwback colors.

In all three games in which the Broncos have used these uniforms, the team has scored over 30 points: 34 against the Raiders in the debut, 38 against the Chiefs, and now 44 against the Cowboys.

For those wondering if the Broncos will wear the Throwbacks again this season, the answer is yes. Denver will use these uniforms two more times in the 2025-26 season, specifically in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders and in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both are home games against AFC West division rivals, with the Raiders one being on primetime (Thursday Night Football).