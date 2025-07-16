Broncos third-year weapon named as most important non-QB on the team

The Denver Broncos have a slew of good and great players who could contribute in massive ways in the 2025 season.

Denver is going to need a lot to go right if they hope to turn into contenders in the 2025 NFL Season. Their 2024 season was great, but the team hit a clear ceiling and just needed to get better and develop more into the 2025 season.

It is obvious how much better the Broncos got with all of their offseason additions - this roster is arguably a top-7 roster in the entire NFL, as one would struggle to find a notable weakness.

However, there are still some unproven players on the roster who, if they emerged in 2025, could propel this team to high-end success. Besides Bo Nix, who is the most important player on the team for the upcoming season, who is the most important non-quarterback?

Who is the most important non-quarterback on the Broncos for 2025?

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports named Marvin Mims Jr as the Denver Broncos most important non-quarterback for the 2025 NFL Season:

"We debated using the Broncos' defensive newcomers (Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron chief among them) for their representative here; but the defense was already one of the best in the NFL in 2024, so we went with someone whose emergence would make the offense an entirely different animal to deal with this season.



Mims barely played as a rookie (38% of snaps) and actually played even *less* during his sophomore season (27%), but he made the absolute most of his opportunities down the stretch and showed that he needs to be on the field much more often. From Week 10 on, he caught 37 passes for 447 yards and six touchdowns, a full-season pace of 69-950-13. The touchdowns are a bit fluky, but if he can be anywhere close to a 1,000-yard receiver, that's a major boon for a Denver passing game that needs a complement to Courtland Sutton." Jared Dubin

I agree with this take - Marvin Mims Jr has the highest ceiling of any player in the play-making unit on that side of the ball. He could also turn into a perfect complement to Courtland Sutton, as Sutton is the big-bodied, classic "X" wide receiver, but the team needs more of a consistent, shifty target who can win with route-running and also take the top off of defenses with his speed.

Marvin Mims Jr could be the most likely player to fit into that role. The young wide receiver is entering his third year in the NFL and is still just 23 years old, so he's got youth on his side, and perhaps with him now having two years under his belt, the odds of him taking off in a crucial 2025 season are more likely.

The Denver Broncos offense is going to reach new heights if Marvin Mims Jr does turn out to be who the Broncos hope he can be - while he is the best return specialist in the NFL, I would think that Denver hopes he turns into a legitimate no. 2 wide receiver and perhaps even into a no. 1 target if everything goes well.