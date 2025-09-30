Broncos' team MVPs after the first month of the 2025 season are obvious

The first month of the 2025 NFL Season is in the books. Which Denver Broncos stick out as being the team MVPs thus far? The Broncos are 2-2 after September for the second year in a row. After the team's 2-2 start in the 2024 NFL Season, Denver went 8-5 across their final 13 games.

There is reason to believe that the Broncos could replicate that or even eclipse their 2024 win total. There are some winnable games on their schedule coming up, so the team simply has to take care of business. Through the first month of the 2025 season, which players have stuck out as being team MVPs?

We dove into that more here.

Broncos team MVPs through the first month of the 2025 NFL Season

Garett Bolles, LT

We haven't really mentioned Garett Bolles' name much at all this year, but for a left tackle, that's a great thing. Bolles has simply been elite this year, and that is not an exaggeration:

Broncos LT Garett Bolles has been flat out sensational through the first month of the campaign (164 pass pro snaps):



• 4 pressures

• 0 sacks

• 2.4 pressure % allowed 🔒



~ 91.9 pass pro effectiveness grade (tops among all OL in football)



33-year old is playing at an All-Pro… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 30, 2025

This checks out as well, as PFF rates him the ninth-best tackle in the NFL and gives him the best pass-blocking grade among all tackles in the league through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL Season. Garett Bolles is 33 years old but is seemingly getting better with age. It's outstanding that the Broncos have a franchise left tackle.

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Through four weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, Nik Bonitto has 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. He's on pace to produce at an even higher output than his breakout season in 2024, proving that last year was far from a fluke. Bonitto is really turning into an elite pass rusher in the NFL and should be firmly in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award after one month.

His get-off is the best in the NFL, and he is also able to blend his speed with power in certain situations as well.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins ranks fourth in the NFL with 322 rushing yards, trailing only Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, and Travis Etienne. Dobbins has been amazing for the Broncos in 2025 and hit the 100-yard mark in Week 4. Dobbins becomes the first 100-yard Broncos' running back since Latavius Murray in 2022.

Denver signed him late in free agency even after taking RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was the right move - JK Dobbins has helped revive this Broncos' rushing attack and is a clear-cut RB1 in this league.