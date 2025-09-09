Broncos taking a fun risk on ex-Cowboys draft pick to boost RB position

The Denver Broncos moved on from a former Day 3 draft pick at roster cuts in 2025 when they cut former 5th-round pick Audric Estimé. They didn't add any running backs to the practice squad in the immediate roster aftermath, instead choosing to keep four on the active roster.

Now, however, with Sam Ehlinger being promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the Broncos have signed former Dallas Cowboys 6th-round pick Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad, replacing one former Day 3 draft pick with another.

Vaughn is one of the most decorated running backs in Kansas State history, ranking second in the school's all-time history behind Darren Sproles both in rushing yards and all-purpose offense. Now, he's getting a shot to make it in Denver.

Broncos reportedly add former Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn to practice squad

The #Broncos are signing running back Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former Kansas State All-American and 2023 sixth-round draft pick spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys. Ran for 42 yards in Dallas' final preseason game.

Vaughn is one of the most interesting running backs to reach the NFL in recent years. At just 5-foot-6, 176 pounds, you will rarely see anyone smaller ever make it to the NFL. Vaughn will have an interesting advocate in Denver in 2026 if he lasts that long with Darren Sproles set to do a coaching internship with the team next year.

And Sproles was outstanding for Broncos head coach Sean Payton when the two were together with the New Orleans Saints, so perhaps there's some of that vision there with someone like Vaughn.

But first, Vaughn is going to have to prove he can hang in the NFL. He obviously didn't crack the Dallas Cowboys' roster, which was starved for running back help. That's not a great sign for him, but at the same time, you never know when a change of scenery or offensive scheme can help a player thrive at the NFL level.

Back in the early 2000s, the Broncos got some great production out of a player named Quentin Griffin (real ones remember), albeit in a limited sample. Griffin was a star at Oklahoma but had similar size challenges as Deuce Vaughn. And frankly, most backs who are 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7 at least have a little more size to them.

Vaughn is not only short, but he's also on the lighter side. And even though he's listed at 5-foot-6, he checked in at 5-foot-5 in the pre-draft process.

It'll be interesting to see how he ends up faring with the Denver Broncos as a developmental option. This is a guy you'd love to see play in the practice squad and find out what he can do for the offense. With Blake Watson suffering an injury in the preseason, the Broncos needed a practice squad back and Vaughn at least has some intrigue based on his college production.