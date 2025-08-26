Broncos surprise trade could lead to unexpected nightmare reunion signing

The Denver Broncos got an offer they couldn't refuse for second-year wide receiver Devaughn Vele, a key player on last year's roster who was third on the team in targets. The Saints offered a 4th-round pick and 7th-round pick for Vele, and the Broncos couldn't say no after the preseason emergence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant.

With Vele's departure, however, there is an opening for a 6th receiver on the Broncos' roster, whether that ends up being the 53-man roster or the practice squad. And the New York Giants might have just cut a player who would be an ideal fit to replace him.

And frankly, the possibility might seem like a nightmare to some in the Broncos fan base.

Broncos could reunite with Lil'Jordan Humphrey after Devaughn Vele trade

Giants are releasing veteran WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Lil'Jordan Humphrey was 2nd on the Broncos among wide receivers last year in snaps played. They also tried to re-sign him this offseason, but he chose to sign with the Giants instead. He had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the preseason for the Giants and obviously has valuable experience.

The reason this would be a nightmare for some Broncos fans is because Humphrey took snaps last year from other young players, and the fear would be that he could do the same again this time around. But the situation last year was significantly different, and each player is in a vastly different spot now than they were a year ago or even in the middle of the 2024 season.

Humphrey could actually be valuable depth for the Broncos after the Vele trade, because they didn't have really a replacement for him. They were going to carry six receivers on the 53-man roster, but the offer they received was too good to pass on.

The interesting factor here with Humphrey is that he's actually younger and more experienced than Vele. Vele turns 28 in December, while Humphrey doesn't turn 28 until next April. That's not necessarily a reason to bring him back, but just a fascinating bit of perspective in the value the Broncos just got for Vele, who is both inexperienced and older than the majority of players in the league at his position.

Humphrey has added value to the Sean Payton offense in the past. He was one of the Broncos' better players last year in creating yards after the catch, and he can block. As a 6th receiver -- not a 2nd -- he could be a very solid addition right now. But if the Broncos would give him a huge role upon bringing him back, that is exactly what fans don't want.