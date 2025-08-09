Broncos' surprise camp star is one preseason performance away from the unthinkable

Troy Franklin's 2024 rookie season was not exactly the campaign that he, Sean Payton, or Broncos fans were hoping for. In total, Franklin hauled in 28 receptions for 263 yards for a Broncos offense that severely lacked playmakers and consistent offensive threats. He totaled just two scores, and added a third in the playoffs for his only reception of the Wild Card Round in Buffalo.

There was every chance for Franklin to insert himself as an anchor in the Broncos' offense and a legitimate receiving threat for Bo Nix, but he failed to do much with the chances given to him. If anything, Franklin made his future with the Broncos foggier due to consistent drops and ineffectiveness in the passing attack.

After an incredibly disappointing rookie season, Troy Franklin has been one of the major story lines out of Broncos camp due to his incredible play so far, which has caught the attention of Broncos coaches and media. Franklin figures to see considerable action tonight against the 49ers, and could have a massive opportunity staring him down.

Franklin might have one chance to cement his place in Denver

The Broncos spent considerable money and draft capital this summer on adding to their offensive playmakers, highlighted by the addition of Evan Engram to the receiving core. Engram will safely slot into Denver's second receiving option, right behind one of the best receivers in franchise history, Courtland Sutton, and in front of former All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr.. Mims Jr. gained a ton of trust from head coach Sean Payton as the 2024 season progressed, eventually becoming a clear WR2 for Nix.

With all of this said, it might be hard for Franklin to move up the depth chart in Denver as the season goes on, but his best chance to gain more opportunities will be in preseason play. Franklin was one of many beneficiaries of Bo Nix's great performance in joint practices with San Francisco, but he will need to show that he can translate practice success to games before he can see his role in Denver grow.

Entering action on Saturday, Franklin sits as WR 3 or 4 on Payton's unofficial depth chart and is very likely behind DeVaughn Vele. If he truly is WR 4 heading into play, that likely leaves him as their 6th or 7th receiving option, factoring in their tight ends and running backs. A poor preseason could put Franklin's job in serious jeopardy, and that's without factoring in the possibility of another wide receiver stepping up from behind him on the depth chart. Despite that, Franklin can do what once seemed impossible and cement himself as a legitimate weapon for Nix with a strong showing tonight.