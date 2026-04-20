Broncos' smoke meter zeroes in on 3 draft targets George Paton can't quit

It's been a long offseason for fans of the Denver Broncos, but the 2026 NFL Draft is finally (mercifully) getting close.

The Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in mid-March, which will be their biggest move of the 2026 offseason, by far. But general manager George Paton still has seven picks to work with in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the 62nd overall pick in the 2nd round.

And he's gone on record as saying there are six guys the team likes in that pick slot, but how much smoke is surrounding a few specific guys? We're going to take a look at three NFL Draft prospects typically mentioned with the Broncos, and use our extremely arbitrary (and Office-themed) smoke meter to assess just how much of the buzz Broncos fans should be buying at this point.

Denver Broncos NFL Draft smoke meter not out of control for any prospect

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Smoke meter: Fire Drill cold open from The Office

In case this reference goes over your head completely, treat yourself to what might be the best cold open in the history of The Office. For those who know the show well, you know that this cold open features an absolutely frantic staff of people, who are certain there's a fire in the building, and they can't find any way to get out.

The only catch here is that Dwight was behind the whole thing, and it was all just a simulation -- not a real fire.

There is enough smoke connecting Eli Stowers to the Denver Broncos at this point that nobody would be surprised if it were all real. He's been to Denver for a visit, the Broncos are on the hunt for another "Joker" tight end, and Stowers could realistically be available to them at 62 overall.

But once again, nobody would be surprised if it was all just a smokescreen. Up to this point, the Broncos haven't used their pre-draft visits on players they've actually drafted. At least, not in most cases. But you never know when they're going to switch up that strategy to throw other teams off the scent.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Smoke meter: Michael burned his foot on a George Foreman grill

Real ones get it.

The incident which led to Michael Scott having his foot wrapped in bubble paper, walking around on crutches. And to think it all happened because he wanted to wake up to the smell of bacon...

The idea that there is smoke connecting the Broncos to Anthony Hill Jr. right now is a bit tepid at best. The team recently put it out there that they are planning on giving 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss a chance to work at inside linebacker this offseason. With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad each returning on multi-year contracts, you could make the argument that the need for a 2nd-round linebacker is just not there at this point.

But the Broncos could sell a really compelling story with Anthony Hill Jr. The former 5-star prospect has outstanding athletic traits, talent, and range. He's maybe fallen off the NFL Draft map just enough for them to steal him at 62, and address a huge need.

But are the Broncos actually drafting a linebacker with a high draft pick? That's feeling a bit like a "boy cried wolf" type of scenario. There's not a real fire or emergency here, but the ingredients are all there. The fact that the Broncos used their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron could mean they already have a ton of great intel and work done on a prospect like Anthony Hill Jr.

But Hill hasn't been to Denver for a visit, and in fact, he revealed he hadn't even connected with them at the Combine. It's all mock draft connections and speculation at this point.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Smoke meter: Ryan Started the FIRE

The Denver Broncos have a solidified starting five on the offensive line. They have no fewer than three players who should be considered almost mortal locks in the depth department. So why does right now feel like it could be the perfect time for them to draft an offensive lineman?

The Broncos have brought in a number of potential Day 2 picks at the offensive tackle position and could justify a first-round pick on someone with the versatility to eventually start at either right tackle or left guard.

Taking an offensive lineman is the surprise twist to take everyone in Broncos Country off guard, just like when we all found out that it was Ryan who started the fire, and it was all because of a cheesy pita. No one saw that coming, least of all Ryan himself.

But ultimately, this was the fire for which the actual fire department was summoned. This was the fire that actually brought the entire office closer together.

The Broncos haven't drafted a true tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017. Could they take Gennings Dunker as the heir apparent to Mike McGlinchey? Or would he potentially replace 2027 free agent Ben Powers?

Just like Dwight went inside to discover the source of the fire, this is one where it feels like you'd have to be a fly on the wall at Broncos HQ to know if the offensive line is truly serious with a 2nd-round pick.