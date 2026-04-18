Predicting the Broncos' 6 favorite draft options with the 62nd overall pick

The Denver Broncos will have the longest wait of any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with their first selection coming at No. 62 overall, but they still have a short list of prospects they like at that particular spot.

And the Broncos rarely align with the consensus, so it's fascinating to think of what prospects they could have eyes on in that spot.

General manager George Paton recently revealed in his pre-draft presser that the team has six players they like in that slot, which has everyone in Broncos Country wondering who it could possibly be. The team brought in a number of guys in that range on the consensus boards for pre-draft visits, but the Broncos also don't typically select the guys they bring in for pre-draft visits. At least, not early on in the draft. We're going to take a stab at predicting which six players the Broncos like the most in that 62nd overall slot.

6 prospects the Denver Broncos might like with the 62nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Broncos did bring in Eli Stowers for a pre-draft visit, so some folks are taking that as a sign that they are for sure not taking him. The reality is, the Broncos can use their history of pre-draft visits (and not typically selecting those prospects) as a reverse psychology tactic.

Regardless of the 4-D chess and mind games being played, it's hard to think the Broncos would not have interest in someone like Stowers if he were availalbe at pick 62 overall. He is a dynamic athlete who could be an elite weapon in the passing game at the next level. Even without making a great impact as a blocker, the Broncos know they're not going to get a finished, refined prospect. The guy who has a 45.5-inch vertical jump and runs a 4.51 at 6-foot-4, 239 pounds is someone you bet on.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The other "F" tight end prospect the Broncos could look at in this pick range is Ohio State's Max Klare. And while he might be more servicable of a blocker at this point compared to Eli Stowers, that's also not really his game.

Klare was more productive in his last season at Purdue (2024) than he was at Ohio State in 2025, but the athleticism and upside in the passing game really pop when you watch him play at either school.

Klare's biggest advantage over Eli Stowers (who is a converted quarterback) might be his more refined route-running ability. If both of these guys are 'move' tight ends, then Klare could be a higher priority because he already has the ability to separate from linebackers and slot defenders.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

The way Kirk Ferentz coaches up offensive linemen needs to be studied. NFL teams obviously always benefit from the guys he churns out seemingly year after year, and this year is no different. The Hawkeyes not only have Gennings Dunker in this draft, but Logan Jones and Beau Stephens who all project as NFL starters with elite athletic traits.

Dunker is an intriguing potential fit for the Broncos because he has starter traits at either right tackle or left guard, where the Broncos could need a new starter as early as 2027. I don't think they'll open up both slots, but Dunker has similar qualities to those of Quinn Meinerz coming out, and would have scored a 9.57 in the RAS department if he'd tested at guard.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

In each of the past three draft classes, the Broncos have used a pick on someone from the same school as a prospect they selected the year prior. In other words, they like drafting college teammates, or at least feel like there are some specific programs churning out players who are great fits for what they want to do.

We saw it with Utah players in 2024 and 2025 (Jonah Elliss, Caleb Lohner). We saw it with Oregon players in 2023 and 2024 (Alex Forsyth, Bo Nix, Troy Franklin). We saw it with Oklahoma players in 2022 and 2023 (Nik Bonitto and Marvin Mims). It wouldn't be shocking to see it happen again with Texas teammates Jahdae Barron and Anthony Hill Jr.

The decision to move Jonah Elliss to linebacker could significantly impact the Broncos' draft plans. And you'll notice that Jacob Rodriguez is not on this list, because I'm assuming he's going to be long gone when the Broncos pick. But Hill could be within range and would bring a lot of the traits to the table the Broncos have been missing at the position. And they've likely already spent a ton of time scouting him.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

I want to throw Jonah Coleman's name in here because I really am not sure where the consensus will be when it comes to the running back position. There are some people out there who think Jadarian Price will be the 2nd running back off the board in the 30s or 40s, and there are some who think he'll last until the 3rd round.

Coleman seems to get pushed down the board typically as a result, but I'm not sure he's going to be there for the Broncos in the later 3rd (if they trade up) or 4th round. And maybe they don't view running back as this high of a need, but Coleman is truly the perfect fit for this team's needs at the position.

He brings outstanding pass protection ability and ball security. He was a team captain at Washington. He adds value in the passing game. He's tough between the tackles. He's well-built and physical. If the Broncos are truly concerned about their depth at running back, I wouldn't be shocked if Coleman is the pick, even as high as 62.

Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Broncos also brought Caleb Banks to town for a pre-draft visit, and he remains one of the most interesting potential draft starters for them in 2026. The loss of John Franklin-Myers is significant, and even though the Broncos feel like they have replacement options in-house (Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones), they are always looking to add to their strengths.

Banks missed most of last season with an injury and was hurt again at the Combine. The injuries are a real concern that could push an otherwise 1st-round talent down to the late portion of the 2nd round, and the Broncos could cash in.

At over 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Banks has 35-inch arms and elite athletic traits for his size. Figuring out a way to maximize his talent at the NFL level would be like cheating with the 62nd overall pick.