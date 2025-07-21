Broncos sleeper WR is already one of the biggest disappointments of camp

If there is one position on the Denver Broncos roster that doesn't seem to have many openings right now, if any at all, it's the wide receiver position. But also, if there was one guy who was going to truly contend to steal one of the top six spots expected for the 53-man roster, it was going to be former Saints draft pick AT Perry.

Perry, a sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2023, was fascinating as a rookie in the NFL. He averaged over 20 yards per reception and had four touchdowns in 10 games, showing off his outstanding combination of size, speed, and playmaking ability.

It was a shocker when the New Orleans Saints cut ties with him in 2024, and it was really exciting when the Denver Broncos were the team to pick him up. The Broncos added Perry to the practice squad where he spent the majority of last season. He was added to the 90-man roster this offseason, but was curiously missing from the offseason program as the Broncos were coy about any injured players on the team.

With training camp starting on July 22, Perry is opening up on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, and is already one of the biggest disappointments on the roster as a result.

AT Perry opening up Broncos training camp on PUP list

Per source: A.T. Perry will be the ONLY Bronco to start training camp on the PUP.



Broncos extremely healthy going into camp. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 20, 2025

Perry opening up camp on the PUP list reminds me of the old adage, "You can't make the club from the tub." If you're always in the training room and never on the field, how are you supposed to help the team?

Perhaps this is what got Perry ousted by the Saints in the first place, but the fact remains, there are no real challengers on paper for roster spots at the wide receiver position behind the top six guys on the team: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield.

And maybe that's exactly the way the Broncos want it for the time being. The team wants to prioritize its youth at receiver, and all of those players (save for Sherfield) are home-grown guys. The Broncos would need a huge camp and preseason from AT Perry in order to consider him for the roster, but it's not looking good for him to start things off.

Training camp is long, and the preseason doesn't start for the Broncos for a while yet. Perry still has a chance to make an impact and make an impression, but at what point will the Broncos maybe consider him a lost cause? Someone was already using his jersey number at minicamp on a tryout basis.

It's not looking good for Perry in Denver, which is disappointing because he was arguably the most interesting wild card option at the receiver position heading into camp.