Broncos should take unexpected route to add playmaker in Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos took a top defensive prospect in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft and should take a shocking route to add a playmaker on Day 2. Taking Jahdae Barron at pick 20 was something that the Broncos clearly did not think they would be able to do.

It felt like they had a strong feeling that Barron would have been long gone by the time Denver picked, and since they did not move up, the original plan could have been trading back or taking someone like TreVeyon Henderson with the pick.

Well, with Barron now in the mix, the Broncos are absolutely going to be adding an offensive prospect at some point on Day 2, but could they take an unexpected route?

Should Denver trade for Breece Hall and add another playmaker with a Day 2 pick?

With the possibility that the New York Jets trade Breece Hall, The Broncos could strike while that iron is hot and make the move. And heck, the Jets may not have much leverage here, as they have other backs on the roster that they like, a new regime, and players like Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, and Garrett Wilson to pay.

New York very likely does not want to pay for Breece Hall, which could mean that he would just leave in free agency. The Jets could get some type of NFL Draft compensation for Hall, the dual-threat RB who is still quite young. Denver could get an immediate-impact player for a low-cost and still use one of their Day 2 picks, 51 or 85, to add another playmaker or two for the offense.

This actually makes a ton of sense, as Breece Hall could very easily be had for a late-round pick in next year's draft in my opinion. A great chance could be right on front of the Denver Broncos.