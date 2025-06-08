Broncos should seek to make blockbuster trade with this NFC contender

The Denver Broncos do have what it takes to pull a major trade off before the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Should they fire up talks with an NFC contender?

Most folks across the NFL landscape can see that the Denver Broncos are on the right track and are close to contention. Well, no NFL team gets to contention without some aggressive moves along the way. One of the more aggressive moves this team has made in recent years is when they cut Russell Wilson and took Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But they've also made a ton of other key moves in between that have gotten them to this point. However, they should not be done quite yet, as this NFC wide receiver seems quite unhappy with his current situation...

The Broncos should trade for WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin seems unhappy with his current contract situation, and he seems pretty dug-in as well:

Terry McLaurin turns 30 years old in September and has been in the NFL for six seasons, so he did come into the league as an older rookie. However, he's caught 460 passes for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns over 97 games with the Commanders, and he's done this with pretty awful QB play overall. He's got five-straight 1,000-yard seasons in a row and has not missed a game since 2020. In fact, he's missed just three games in his entire career.

Across a 17-game season, McLaurin has averaged 81 receptions, 1,118 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's an unbelievable route-runner and could be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos. With the early emergence of Decaughn Vele, he could honestly make someone like Courtland Sutton expendable.

And you have to wonder if the Commanders would pick up the phone if the Denver Broncos did offer Sutton and perhaps a draft pick? While the trade might be unlikely, it's something that the Denver Broncos must consider. McLaurin is an excellent player and could thrive on a team like the Broncos.