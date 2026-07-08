Broncos should kick down the door if this trade is even a remote possibility

The Denver Broncos have already made one blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 offseason, why not make another?

If there is one position on the roster the Denver Broncos have been incapable of properly addressing in recent years, it would have to be the linebacker position. They tried going after a big-money player in 2025, signing veteran Dre Greenlaw, and that move failed miserably. They used a 3rd-round pick on Drew Sanders in 2023, and he hasn't been able to stick at linebacker or even stay on the field.

Despite rumors they could go after big-name free agents or draft prospects in 2026, the only substantial addition to the room in 2026 has been 7th-round pick Red Murdock, the last pick in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Miami Dolphins are willing to take calls on linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and the asking price is reasonable, the Denver Broncos should be kicking down the door to make a deal.

Broncos' defense would be the best in the NFL with a Jordyn Brooks trade

The idea of the Dolphins potentially trading Jordyn Brooks has been out in the open for quite some time. Up to this point, they've resisted trading him, and might even be more inclined to extend him than send him packing. But until the latter actually happens, the former remains a distinct possibility.

After an All-Pro season, why would Miami trade one of its best players? The Dolphins are in a rebuilding stage as a franchise right now. They've moved on from a lot of good players and/or dead weight this offseason, including the aforementioned blockbuster trade sending Jaylen Waddle to Denver for a nice haul of draft capital.

The reasons Brooks's name gets floated out there consistently like this are very simple. Not only are the Dolphins rebuilding, but Brooks is going to turn 29 in October, and he isn't under contract after this year. Most people feel like the Dolphins should get what they can out of Brooks while he still has top value, and that makes a lot of sense in their context.

He also has a very reasonable base salary this year of $7.815 million, making him an even more attractive option to linebacker-needy teams.

The Dolphins used a 2nd-round pick on Jacob Rodriguez, a major fan favorite in Broncos Country when the team still had all of its draft capital to spend. And honestly, even after that. Many fans were hoping the team would do whatever they needed to do in order to move up and get Rodriguez.

On top of adding Rodriguez, the Dolphins also have Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., and another stud rookie from this great class of linebackers, Kyle Louis.

It seems to make a lot of sense for the Dolphins to trade Brooks, other than the fact that they would be once again downgrading from a quality veteran in favor of unknown youth.

Brooks was a 1st-team All-Pro last season with 183 total tackles and a career-high 13 tackles for loss. He has also only missed two games since the 2021 season, proving to be one of the most durable players in the league at his position.

History tells us that Brooks might not cure any coverage woes the Broncos have had at the linebacker position, but his playmaking ability from the off-ball position is undeniable.

This late in the offseason, it feels unlikely the Broncos would make any sort of move like this unless they were dealing with some type of injury at the position to one of their starters. But the closer we get to training camp, the more worrisome the team's depth at linebacker becomes.

The team is currently one injury to either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad away from having to legitimately start Jordan Turner, Red Murdock, Taurean York, or someone else unproven on a defense with aspirations of being the best in the NFL.

You can't have All-Pro players littered all over your two-deep in today's NFL, but this trade is not unrealistic from a draft capital or financial aspect. The Broncos could substantially upgrade a position of need for a reasonable price.

If the Dolphins are listening -- again -- it's something to seriously consider.