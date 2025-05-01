Broncos should fire up trade talks with NFC team for young running back

The Denver Broncos should still consider making another move at running back, and an NFC team they have traded with could have someone of note. Many Broncos fans did expect the team to do a bit more at running back this offseason. Currently, the RB room primarily consists of RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

And I am not sure we would hate another RB addition for the right price. Given how deep the 2025 NFL Draft was at running back, teams who already had a notable back on the roster still wanted to get into the fun. The Broncos saw this first-hand, as the Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris and free agency but still used a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton.

Denver traded down to the 60th pick and took Harvey, an explosive back from UCF. Well, a team that the Broncos are very familiar with is the Seattle Seahawks, and they themselves also took a back in the NFL Draft.

This could put one of their veteran backs on the trade market...

Here is what Alex Kay of Bleacher Report had to say about the possibility of the Seattle Seahawks trading Kenneth Walker:

"The Seahawks shouldn’t struggle much without Walker in the fold. Zach Charbonnet—who still has two years left on his current deal—is ready to step up into Seattle’s RB1 role, and a pair of intriguing seventh-rounders in Kenny McIntosh and rookie Damien Martinez can fill out the backfield depth.



Landing an early Day 3 pick for Walker would allow Seattle to get a head start on its transition to Charbonnet and see what it has in the young backups before losing a starter for little in return after the 2025 campaign wraps up."

Kenneth Walker III, anyone?

Kenneth Walker III is entering the last year of his deal and might be the odd man out in the Seahawks RB room. He was a second-round pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft and is turning just 25 years old on in October. He broke out during his rookie season, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, in the following two seasons, he has rushed for 905 and 573 yards, playing in 15 and 11 games. Since the start of 2023, Walker has seen his involvement in the rushing attack drop. Across his first three years in the NFL, his rushing yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt, yards per game, and attempts per game have fallen. Walker does offer some versatility as a receiver, though, averaging 42 receptions per 17-game season.

While his production has dipped, it could simply be a case of needing a change of scenery, and he might just be lethal in more of a backup role with the Denver Broncos. Being that the Seahawks did just draft a RB and that Walker is in the last year of his deal, it would not cost much at all to bring him over.

The last thing to keep in mind here is that Walker has been rushing behind some poor offensive lines in Seattle during his career, and with Denver having one of the best in the NFL, it could be mutually beneficial for the Broncos and Kenneth Walker to make something happen out of the backfield.

This should be a move that the Broncos consider.