Pat Bryant's message about blocking will make Broncos fans believers

The shock factor of the Denver Broncos' 2025 NFL Draft has still not worn off, and it's going to take some time for many fans who had ideas about what the ideal draft class should look like to come around to what the team actually ended up doing.

One of the most polarizing picks, even considering the team picked a cornerback in the first round, was third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant. Bryant played his college ball at Illinois and has been one of the best receivers in college football the last few years in terms of actually catching the football. He had one drop last year on 78 targets at Illinois and 10 touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per reception.

The Broncos made him the 10th wide receiver off the board when many folks didn't even have him inside their top 20 rankings at the position. Bryant certainly had his believers out there, but he was largely an unknown to Broncos fans. As everyone gets to know him better, he's likely going to start winning folks over. One of the top traits Bryant brings to the table is his toughness and physicality in the running game.

What can you do for the team when you're not getting the ball? This guy makes an impact, and prides himself on being effective in the running game. His quote about blocking might win a lot of fans over.

Pat Bryant brings physical presence to Broncos running game at WR

“My motto was always, ‘You block, you get the rock.’ So my main focus was just using my physicality both in the pass game as well as the run game, just helping my running backs get to the end zone.”



- Pat Bryant (via Broncos PR)

That mentality is shared, at least to a degree, by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He does clearly try to reward guys who do the tough work of blocking that doesn't get glorified on the stat sheet, and that attribute is undoubtedly one of the things that drew the Broncos to Bryant in the first place.

Having good blockers on the perimeter is going to be huge for this Denver Broncos offense, especially adding in a new running back like second-round pick RJ Harvey. To have receivers like Bryant, Courtland Sutton, and Devaughn Vele who really take pride in their blocking, is massive.

Bryant may not have explosive vertical speed (4.61 in the 40-yard dash) but his play speed (clocking over 19 MPH on the GPS during the Combine gauntlet drill) and general explosiveness in short areas gives him a huge advantage in other ways. He's got elite hand-eye coordination and strong hands. He knows how to sit down in zone coverage. He works back to the quarterback.

Bryant knows how to do the little things well and he clearly has a better grasp of the more subtle aspects of the game that a lot of receivers coming from the college level struggle with. It'll be fascinating to see how fast fans who don't like this pick change their opinion when they see him on the field.