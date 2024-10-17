Broncos should be thankful this Saints' player isn't suiting up in Week 7
Derek Carr is in his second year with the New Orleans Saints, but he won't be suiting up for the Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. After Carr was essentially thrown away by the Las Vegas Raiders, he signed a free agency deal with the New Orleans Saints and reunited with Dennis Allen, his former head coach when both were with the Raiders.
In 2023, Carr and the Saints performed about how we thought. They finished with a winning record, and a top-10 offense and defense, but were never really more than a slightly above-average team. And they failed to make the playoffs. To begin the 2024 NFL Season, the Saints raced out to a 2-0 start, and it looked like they were about to truly breakout this year.
However, they've since lost four games in a row and could be staring down their fifth loss in a row on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Well, oddly enough, the Broncos had a tough time with Derek Carr when he was with the Raiders.
Derek Carr not playing his huge for the Denver Broncos
Derek Carr started 17 games against the Denver Broncos during his career with the Raiders. He went 11-6 with 3,981 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He had a 93.9 passer rating and was sacked 30 times. He won six of his final seven starts against Denver, and in those games, he threw for nine touchdowns against three interceptions.
It was a brutal time for the Broncos down the stretch against the Derek Carr-led Raiders. Carr has never really been a special QB, but his game elevated when he played the Denver Broncos. Now on the Saints, the team was certainly expecting to meet him in Week 7, but an injury a couple of weeks ago against the Kansas CIty Chiefs has Carr out for multiple games.
Rookie QB Spencer Rattler gets the start. He threw for two interceptions in his first start in Week 6 in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that Denver blew out weeks ago. By all accounts, this should be a game where Denver cruises to a victory. Losing this game would be flat-out inexcusable and would really be a depressing sight as they head into a 10-day break before Week 8.
It's also a homecoming for Sean Payton, so you know that not only will the Saints' fans be bonkers, but Payton himself will want to win this game for obvious reasons.