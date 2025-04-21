Broncos shockingly urged to avoid top offensive prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos still need to add some more offensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, but should they avoid this prospect entirely? If nothing else, the team did bring in Evan Engram during free agency, but there were some other free agents out there that Denver should have signed.

Well, with the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, the Broncos surely have their eyes on a good bit of offensive prospects, as their most urgent remaining needs are on that side of the ball, and they did make more of an investment on the defense in free agency.

Signing Engram does give them immediate but temporary production at tight end, so they do still have a long-term need at this position. Some of the top tight ends in the NFL Draft are Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Mason Taylor, Gunnar Helm, and others.

But should the Denver Broncos avoid a top tight end prospect entirely?

Here is Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report and his reasoning for why the Denver Broncos must avoid Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Broncos are urged to avoid Michigan TE Colston Loveland

"Entering the offseason, the Denver Broncos looked like a shoo-in to select a tight end with the 20th overall pick. The team mitigated the situation by signing veteran Evan Engram in free agency.



The position isn't settled, of course, but Broncos don't need to force it, either.



Michigan's Colston Loveland is the best all-around tight end in this year's class. He did require offseason shoulder surgery, though, and he's not necessarily the type of offensive weapon that Broncos head coach Sean Payton prefers. Penn State's Tyler Warren may not be as good in-line as Loveland, but he's more versatile from an alignment and receiving perspective.



Besides, the Broncos can add more impactful weapons at running back or wide receiver once they're on the clock in this year's first round." Brent Sobleski

He is right in that the Broncos do not have to force a first-round tight end prospect, but I would actually disagree and say that Warren or even Mason Taylor is the best all-around prospect. When you look at the offensive side of the ball, the running back and wide receiver positions are the biggest remaining needs, but make no mistake - the Broncos are absolutely going to be drafting a tight end at some point.

It does feel incredibly unlikely that this team has their eyes on a first-round tight end at this point. Realistic targets at pick 20 could be Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Walter Nolen, Derrick Harmon, or even a trade down from the pick entirely.

Only time will tell what direction the Denver Broncos go in the first round, but them being told to avoid a top tight end prospect is a bit too far.