Broncos' rushing offense explodes in Week 13 bold predictions for SNF

The Denver Broncos have a huge game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. With this win, the Broncos separate themselves further from some of the other AFC teams, and their chances at the top seed rise that much more.

With the Patriots having won, they are now 10-2 approaching Week 13, so Denver has to keep pace with them. As we have done, we've got some bold predictions that indicate a huge outing for the Broncos in Week 13.

Let's get into those predictions here.

Broncos in total domination in bold predictions against Washington

Broncos rush for a season-high yardage total

The Washington Commanders have given up the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL this year and allow 4.7 yards per carry to opposing rushers. It's a bad defense overall, but their run defense is terrible. Fortunately, this would be a perfect game for the Broncos' run game to get right without JK Dobbins.

Denver didn't have much to say in the run game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but, for our first bold prediction, the Broncos will hit a season-high yardage total, rushing for at least 187 yards. They rushed fro 186 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the season. The Broncos will top that.

Bo Nix completes at least 70% of his passes and throws multiple touchdowns

If the Broncos are able to run the ball, Bo Nix and the passing offense should have a strong day. We have seen Nix be able to light up opposing defenses in certain situations, and it still feels like this passing attack needs a game like this to really get going. Despite the colder weather and perhaps some precipitation in the forecast, Bo Nix is going to have one of his best games of the season.

The bye week break will also contribute to a hyper-efficient outing on offense. Nix will complete at least 70% of his passes and throw multiple touchdowns.

Denver wins by close to 20 points

The Broncos are going to throttle the Washington Commanders, and the game won't be close. Denver is going to win by multiple touchdowns and might even beat the team by 20 points. Sure, they are also coming off the bye week, but the Broncos are significantly more talented than this team and should be able to bully them for 60 minutes.

Denver gets to 10-2 and gets their ninth win in a row.