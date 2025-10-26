Broncos running backs prove offseason swap was right call by Denver brass

Much was made this week heading into the Broncos and Cowboys matchup about Javonte Williams, JK Dobbins, and RJ Harvey. The trio was at the center of the Broncos' overhaul of their running backs room following the 2024 season. Following four years in Denver, the Broncos let Williams walk in free agency. It was a fairly easy decision based on his 2024 campaign.

Ultimately, Williams landed in Dallas on a one-year contract in free agency, where he figured to be the backup heading into training camp. As camp progressed and roster decisions were made, the former Tarheel quickly found himself as the top back in Dallas. Elsewhere in Denver, the Broncos were putting the finishing touches on what they figured to be their best rushing attack under Sean Payton.

Entering play, Dobbins was a surprising seventh in the league in rushing, averaging almost 75 yards per game. Above him in second place was Williams, arguably the most shocking development in football so far this season. After the way the matchup between the two went in Week 8, it's clear which side made the better decision.

Broncos clearly made the right decision with their running back room last offseason

If there is one definitive conclusion that can be made from Denver's Week 8 victory, it is that they clearly made the right decision with their running back room. In letting Williams walk and replacing him with JK Dobbins, the Broncos made the right decision. Dobbins was by far the best back on the field on Sunday, and once again ran for over 100 yards as a Bronco.

Dobbins did this in front of Williams, who averaged an absurdly low 30 yards per game in his final season as a Bronco. Williams had more games with under 20 yards last season than he did 100-yard games. Dobbins had multiple carries over 20 yards, which was also Williams' high-water mark last season. In just one game, Dobbins showed more juice and life than the Broncos saw from Williams all of 2024.

To put the icing on top, RJ Harvey dominated the first quarter. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 40-yard explosion. Harvey would also score on a wildcat snap, something he ran frequently during his time at UCF. A quick passing touchdown from Nix in the fourth would cap off his hat-trick, a rarity for rookies. His early work did a great job complementing JK Dobbins' great performance, showing that Denver's new tandem is a significant upgrade over what they had last season.