Broncos rookie might have surprise role after final injury report for Week 9

The Denver Broncos are going to need their young players to continue stepping up in a big way as they go on the road to face off against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

The rookie class had been very quiet outside of punter Jeremy Crawshaw for the majority of the first seven weeks of the season, and it was like they all decided to have a coming-out party at the exact same time against the Cowboys in Week 8. Jahdae Barron got his first NFL interception, Pat Bryant caught his first NFL touchdown, and RJ Harvey won AFC Offensive Rookie of the Week with a three-touchdown performance.

And against the Texans, Harvey may have a more expanded and critical role than anticipated. After the final injury report was released, it might even be mandatory.

RJ Harvey should have expanded offensive role with Marvin Mims Jr. out for Broncos

Due to a miscommunication late in the game, the Broncos accidentally left Marvin Mims Jr. in for a return play in which he suffered a concussion. At this point in the week, Mims has already been ruled out because he hasn't passed through the NFL's concussion protocol, which is another story we may only be scratching the surface with.

But for the time being, the discussion centers around who will replace Mims, not only on returns but offensively, where he's been a deep threat as a receiver as well as a major threat after the catch.

Even though Harvey isn't a wide receiver, perhaps the Broncos will work to give him some of the same manufactured touches they give to Marvin Mims. Even though the deception of Mims in the backfield is different because he typically plays receiver, we could see Harvey absorb all of those touches, because he gives the Broncos that same type of home run explosiveness.

For most of the 2025 season, we've already seen Harvey out there returning kickoffs alongside Mims, so that may be a foregone conclusion. But when it comes to the jet sweep stuff ofensively, quick swing passes, and even some screens with Harvey lined up outside, I wouldn't be shocked if we see a much more expanded role for him. He's earned it.

The most touches Harvey has had in a game this season came back against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football when he had 18. He hasn't even reached 10 touches in another game this season.

Against the Texans, the Broncos may be relying on Harvey's vision and quickness in space to create offense, and perhaps more in the passing game with Marvin Mims Jr. out than ever before.