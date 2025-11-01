Broncos named a fit for painfully obvious trade deadline target on offense

Now 6-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos will be 7-2 or 6-3 at the NFL trade deadline, which is on November 4th, right after Week 9 action. They'll be in a legitimate position to add a player of note for the first time in a decade.

But that doesn't mean Denver will make a move. They might stand pat, as the argument for doing so is that they've stacked a ton of wins with the guys they have, so why make a move? On the flip side, the argument is that the Broncos have a few positions in need of a boost, so bringing in some help could push them over the edge.

If nothing else, the Broncos are at least making calls, so they could make a move, and they were recently named as a fit for an extremely obvious target to bolster the offense at the deadline.

Bleacher Report names WR Chris Olave a fit for the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline

Here is Brad Gagnon in Bleacher Report on Chris Olave being a fit for the Denver Broncos:

Denver Broncos: Acquire WR Chris Olave from the Saints

Bo Nix could definitely use another weapon, and Olave brings talent and upside to that receiving corps without likely commanding a lot considering the Saints' situation. These teams could also come together in a deal for New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor, considering the recent pectoral injury suffered by Pat Surtain.

The bonus trade in here for Alontae Taylor would actually be fun, as Patrick Surtain II is likely missing multiple games, and he's the best CB in the NFL, so adding a player at that position might now be more important than wide receiver..

However, it's not hard to see why the Broncos might need a boost at this position, and these two teams have engaged in a WR trade recently, as Denver send Devaughn Vele to the Saints. With Olave still being younger, the Saints might have some long-term plans to keep him, but if the Broncos make a strong enough offer, I would think New Orleans could pull the trigger.

Chris Olave began his career with two-straight 1,000-yard seasons, but did not reach that mark in dude, as he was injured for a chunk of the year. In 2025, Olave is on pace for 111 catches, 1,069 yards, and six touchdowns, so he's on pace for a good bit of production.

I don't envision the Broncos having to give him a ton for Olave, either, as he'd need a long-term deal. This player-team fit makes a lot of sense.