Broncos rivals urged to make trade that would drive Sean Payton crazy

Time sure does fly when you're having fun. Believe it or not, we're already just one month away from the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and even if the Denver Broncos aren't making moves, you never know what could happen with their division rivals.

A recent article posted by Matt Verderame of SI.com took a look at some speculative trade ideas for all 32 teams in the NFL, and not only did he predict some wild stuff for the Denver Broncos, but he also thought up some nightmarish scenarios for their division rivals.

In particular, Verderame threw out the idea of the Kansas City Chiefs swinging a trade with the New Orleans Saints for -- get a load of this -- running back Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara to the Chiefs would be nightmare for Broncos, Sean Payton

Here's what Verderame had to say about the idea of Kamara going to the Chiefs, in exchange for just a 5th-round pick:

"With Xavier Worthy back and Rashee Rice due back from suspension in Week 7, the Chiefs don’t need receiving help. However, they could use serious help in the run game. Kansas City’s running backs are averaging 3.5 yards per carry, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both slated to become free agents.



If the Chiefs can acquire Kamara from New Orleans for a late-round pick, it’s a no-brainer. Kansas City has only $3 million in cap space, but Kamara’s cap hit is a proration of $2.9 million before a nonguaranteed $11.5 million next year. Through four games, Kamara has 256 rushing yards and a touchdown."



- Matt Verderame, SI.com

If the Broncos have their running back duo solidified with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, and it appears they do, then the blow is softened considerably. But you would have to think that if Kamara is available in a trade and Payton's old pal Mickey Loomis (GM of the Saints) would send him to the Chiefs?

Well, that would be a bit below the belt.

If Kamara is available for the price of a late-round draft pick, you almost wonder if the Broncos would inquire one way or another. It's easy to recoup those Day 3 selections, and a player like Kamara could really help a lot of teams in a playoff run.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rough running back situation overall with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading that position group. When those two guys are at their best, they are definitely serviceable, but neither of them has the dynamic abilities of Kamara, one of Sean Payton's best "jokers" since he's been a head coach in the NFL.

Seeing Kamara join the Chiefs would make Broncos fans sick anyway, but for Sean Payton, in particular, that would be a tough pill to swallow.