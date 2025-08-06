Broncos rivals just made the most desperate signing imaginable

The Los Angeles Chargers fell behind the Denver Broncos this offseason in terms of roster talent, and they just made a very desperate signing. LA has had quite the offseason, and one of their weakest spots was the wide receiver position.

Somehow, that position might not be all that improved on paper. They had brought back former WR Mike Williams, but he retired recently. Quentin Johnston is still a disaster, but I guess they'll have Ladd McConkey!

Well, late on Tuesday, the Chargers made another desperate move at the position and brought back a player who is absolutely down to his final year or two in the NFL.

LA Chargers bring back washed-up Keenan Allen

Yes, Keenan Allen is back with the Los Angeles Chargers just one season after they traded him away for the Chicago Bears:

It's almost like they admitted defeat when they brought him back. How bad does the Chargers' WR room have to be for them to need to go out and sign a receiver well into his 30s? Allen was a very productive wide receiver but is now 33 years old and caught the lowest percentage of his targets of his career in 2024 with the Bears.

In 2024 with Chicago, Allen caught less than 60% of his targets, and that was the first time he was under 60% in his NFL career. The Bolts are in a position where they may even need to make a massive trade deadline move at the position if the 2025 NFL Season begins how many think it will for them.

LA just doesn't have many difference-makers on offense outside of Ladd McConkey, and the addition of Keenan Allen really doesn't move the needle much for this franchise. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos totally remade their WR room for the better over the past few seasons and could end up having a slew of notable contributors in the 2025 NFL Season.