Broncos receive best possible injury news on key defender ahead of Week 13

The Denver Broncos didn't take the field during Thanksgiving week, but were given plenty to be thankful for. The Chiefs dropped another game this week in Dallas, but that ended up far from the best news that Sean Payton's team would receive during the week. The Broncos have been without one of the best players in the league for some time now, and he appears to be ready to return.

All-Pro corner Pat Surtain II was sidelined in Denver's Week 8 victory over the Cowboys, one of the biggest injuries in all of football this season. Despite his absence, the Broncos have continued through the meat of their season, running an undefeated record with their top defender on the sideline. Overall, Surtain will end up having missed three and a half games.

On the Week 13 injury report, the Broncos listed Surtain as a full participant for the second day in a row, and he is now set to be active on Sunday night against the Commanders. Surtain will rejoin the Broncos coming off the bye and without an extended stint on the Injured Reserve. This was deemed to be one of the better-case scenarios for the Broncos and their star.

The Broncos are set to see Pat Surtain return to the field on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

In his absence, Vance Joseph has deployed a heavy dosage of Kris Abrams-Draine. The 2024 5th-round selection played fairly well in his chance, but the Broncos' defense still felt a notable step backwards. Specifically, the absence of Surtain was felt against the Chiefs when Riley Moss was picked on for a bit by Mahomes. This ended up resulting in a key pass interference call that gave Kansas City a huge chance late in that game.

The Broncos are getting Surtain back at a fairly convenient time. Terry McLaurin was a full participant for the Commanders before being a DNP on Friday, but the expectation remains that he will play this week. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is starting again this week for Dan Quinn's team. For any backup passer, having your top receiver option available is a major plus. Expect to see a ton of Surtain v McLaurin on Sunday night.

With the return of Surtain set for this weekend, the Broncos are regaining their health at the most convenient time. Along with their starting corner, Denver has been without their defensive signal caller, Alex Singleton, for a few weeks now.