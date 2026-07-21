Broncos' RB has been studying the best possible players ahead of pivotal year 2

The Denver Broncos have one of the best rosters in the league filled with top-tier players and household names. Denver really didn't need to add a whole lot this offseason, either. You could have made the argument that the Broncos could have run it back with the same exact roster from 2025, and things would still be in a great spot.

There were places where upgrades could be had, though, and we saw that with acquiring Jaylen Waddle and filling needs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Given who the Broncos lost and who they gained, it does feel like this group is a hair better on paper than the squad from 2025.

And this becomes even truer if certain young players hit their stride and breakout in 2026. Recently, a second-year player entering a pivotal 2026 season said he was watching film of some of the best possible players at his position.

Denver Broncos' RJ Harvey name-drops Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs as study points of the offseason

During a short interview earlier in the offseason, running back RJ Harvey name-dropped guys like Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs as players he has been watching film of and studying this offseason:

A point of emphasis for Broncos RB RJ Harvey has been studying film of other NFL running backs. As he noted during OTAs, he's studied footage of Christian McCaffrey, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Jahmyr Gibbs in particular. "Just watching more film, watching other guys… pic.twitter.com/tVT7X85LNN — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 20, 2026

This would be huge. McCaffrey and Gibbs are two of the best in the NFL, and are absolutely two of the best receiving running backs in the league. You could add Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to that mix, but the point still stands. As receivers in 2025, McCaffrey hauled in 102 receptions for 924 yards, and Gibbs caught 77 passes for 616 yards.

In total, the Detroit Lions running back finished with 1,839 scrimmage yards, averaging 5.7 yards per touch, and McCaffrey finished with 2,126 scrimmage yards on 5.1 yards per touch. Harvey ended up catching 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns, finishing in total with 896 yards on a respectable 4.6 yards per touch.

But let's take this one step further. Of Harvey's 896 scrimmage yards, 39.73 percent of them came from his receiving total. For McCaffrey, that percentage in 2025 was 43.46 percent, and for Gibbs, it was 33.5 percent. All three backs are hovering in a similar percentage range of receiving yards and scrimmage yards.

And this could be something that continues into 2026 for Harvey. Yes, his running efficient, especially on a down-to-down basis needs to get better, but Gibbs and McCaffrey have also been top-tier pure runners as well.

While Harvey is currently not close to the tier of players that Gibbs and McCaffrey are, he does share a lot of similarities in terms of overall skill set, so it's not a bad idea for him to watch those players. Sure, the Broncos did add Jonah Coleman to the mix in the NFL Draft, but that, in theory, would not stop Harvey from cementing himself as the go-to option in the room behind J.K. Dobbins.

And with Dobbins' injury history, the Broncos will need another running back to step up as a ball carrier, and beyond that, Harvey's receiving ability could make it even more reason to get him onto the field.

While there is also a chance that Harvey becomes third in the pecking order in terms of carries, there is also a chance that he breaks out, and his studying of top players at the position could paint a great picture for a potential breakout in 2026.