Bo Nix's NFL Top 100 ranking should silence the doubters once and for all

The Denver Broncos received a ton of criticism when they took quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was already the sixth quarterback taken at that time and was the last passer taken in Round 1, only a few picks after Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy got selected.

This team had their eyes on Nix, though, and many of the folks who did not like the selection said that the Broncos had overdrafted Nix and were making a huge reach. After the first two games of his career, it did seem like the doubters were onto something, but since then, Nix has done nothing but prove them wrong.

In fact, if you remove the Broncos 0-2 start to begin Nix's career back in 2024, the rest of his regular season numbers look like this:



24-8 record

7,322 passing yards

62 total touchdowns

726 rushing yards

93.2 passer rating

Many Broncos fans don't need to be convinced that Nix has the goods, and for the second year in a row, he makes an appearance on the yearly NFL Top 100 Players list.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix ranked 59th on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2026

Nix came in at 64th last year after his breakout rookie season, so he improves five spots and comes in at No. 59:

No. 59 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@broncos QB Bo Nix! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/thceLLwTk0 — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2026

While Nix potentially didn't play as well as many thought he would in 2025, he still saw positive improvement in a ton of categories:



-Wins

-Passing yards

-INT percentage

-Success rate

-Passing first downs

-Yards per completion

-Yards per game

-QBR

-Sacks

-Sack percentage

-4th quarter comebacks

-Game-winning drives

Yes, the touchdowns and passer rating categories were down, and those usually carry more weight in discussions, but Nix was more efficient in a number of things across the board. Now, he has Jaylen Waddle in the mix, a beefed up running back room, and more help at tight end.

Perhaps Nix's peers across the NFL voting him inside the top-65 of players in the league two years in a row should finally silence the doubters, but yes, the players can be wrong. Many NFL figures across the landscape have made a fit that Lamar Jackson was only ranked 69th in the league, which I tend to agree with.

So yes, these rankings aren't perfect, but they are a huge thing to pay attention to. Overall, the Broncos do have a franchise quarterback, and year three should be able to tell us, one way or another, if Nix is good enough to lead this team to a Super Bowl victory. If Nix does indeed play as the 59th-best player in the entire NFL, the Broncos should be able to win it all.