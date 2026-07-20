Bo Nix has obvious motivation for 2026 (but not how you might think)

As the 2025 NFL Season progressed, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and the team continued to win games, and with each passing win, those that doubted Nix saw their arguments dwindling big-time.

Through two seasons, Nix is 24-10 in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs, but his broken ankle ended what could have been a Super Bowl season, and as badly as that injury news breaking hurt us, it likely hurt Nix more than we could ever imagine.

With the quarterback projected to be full-go by training camp, which begins for veterans on July 28th, the motivation to get a bit of revenge on how the 2025 season ended is obvious, but there is also another area where Nix surely understands has a lot at stake.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix could sign a massive contract extension next offseason

Through two seasons, there isn't alot that Nix hasn't done. Sure, some would argue that the counting stats could look a lot better, but I'd argue that Nix has carried this team more times than not and has produced despite a below-average group of playmakers.

With the additions this offseason, it finally seems like the third-year quarterback has everything he needs. As his career progresses, his 'legacy' will continue to grow, and seeing as he plays the most important position in sports, he could truly go down in all-time history if things pan out the way we want.

And while all players across the league eat, sleep, and breath football for those on-field moments, the financial aspect is also something that comes with it, and with quarterbacks being the highest-paid in the sport, it would not be a surprise if Nix was also looking to the 2027 NFL Offseason, the first offseason Nix would become eligible for a contract extension.

According to spotrac, Nix's current market value is a four-year deal worth $213.7 million, which comes out to $53.4 million per year. If that is even a little bit accurate, it's a far cry from his four-year rookie deal worth $18.6 million.

Yes, the on-field performance and financial reward go hand in hand, but, for example, when Nix is in the middle of preparing for a mid-season game, does he really have a future contract extension on his mind?

Probably not - but the big picture here for Nix, and for the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class, is one of on-field success and financial reward. And I would have to imagine that General Manager George Paton would love nothing more than to come to the table with Nix's agent next offseason to negotiate a huge deal.

While us in Broncos Country keep replaying head coach Sean Payton breaking the injury news to the world, there is much more out there for the taking. Not only can Nix return to his form, play the best football of his career in 2026, but he can also play well enough to earn an uber-rich contract.

Beyond continuing to silence the doubters in 2026, a massive contract is on the line, too.