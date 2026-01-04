Broncos quarterback can achieve rare Broncos feat on Sunday against Chargers

By the end of this weekend, Bo Nix will have completed his second full regular season in the NFL. Nix is on his way to the second playoff round of his career, and he is looking for considerably more success this time around. If he and 15 can pick up a win this weekend over the Los Angeles Chargers, then the Broncos will be guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The team and organizational accomplishments that Nix has to his name are incredibly impressive for a second-year quarterback. The individual achievements did not stay too far behind and have really improved this year. The stats and the accolades that he has picked up this year are incredibly impressive.

Over the second half of the season, specifically, the passing output from Nix has become very impressive. He turned in the most impressive single-game performance of his career against the Packers last month and has been on a roll over the last several weeks. If Nix turns in another strong passing game this weekend, he can throw his way into some Broncos history.

Bo Nix can cross the 4,000-yard mark on Sunday against the Chargers

If Nix can’t throw for at least 210 passing yards against the Chargers, he will complete his first 4,000-yard season. The Broncos have not had a 4000-yard passer since the last great season from Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, but Nix can break that trend this week.

Considering how often and how harshly Nix has been criticized as a passer since coming into the league, hitting the 4000-yard mark would be an incredible accomplishment. For the Broncos as an organization, it would demonstrate how far their passing attack has come in recent years and the extent to which their group of young receivers has developed this year. Nix has leaned heavily into his trio of young receiving options, and it has been a major reason for his increased passing outputs.

If Nick can get to the 4000-yard mark, it would be just the seventh such occurrence in franchise history. Of these six prior seasons, half of them were Manning, with Jay Cutler, John Elway, and Jake Plummer contributing the other three. Adding his name to this group would only confirm his status as one of the better quarterbacks in Broncos franchise history already.

As for his status around the league, finishing the year in the upper echelon of passing statistics would be a great boost. Any reasonable mind already admitted that he’s one of the best in the league, evading sacks, moving outside the pocket, and making plays on the run. To truly become one of the better quarterbacks in the league, he just needs to show that he can put up a season of numbers that reflect that. A 4000-yard season would cement Nix as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league.