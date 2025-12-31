Chargers resting starters against Broncos could come back to bite Denver

The Denver Broncos are one win away from earning the top seed for the AFC playoffs, but they can also clinch the top seed with losses by the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers really threw a wrench into things when it was announced by Jim Harbaugh that starting QB Justin Herbert would not play in Week 18.

Herbert has been sacked over 50 times this year and has truly taken a beating behind the worst offensive line in the NFL. Even if Herbert was angling toward playing in Week 18 under normal circumstances, he's probably banged up and could use the week off.

The Chargers may also look to rest other starters as well and treat Week 18 as a de-facto bye to get healed up for the Wild Card Round. Well, right now, the Chargers are the sixth seed in the playoffs but could fall into the seventh seed if they lose to the Broncos and if the Bills beat the New York Jets in Week 18, which is likely. This scenario, which feels the most likely could set up an interesting scenario where LA's master plan could be revealed.

Chargers might be able to see the Broncos in Denver in the Divisional Round

If this happened, the Chargers would be the no. 7 for the AFC playoffsD and would likely play the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. The Patriots have been a massive breakout team this year, but on paper, the Pats just aren't really that overwhelming.

Drake Maye has been sacked 47 times this year, and he's also fumbled eight times. The Chargers are a more known commodity in the NFL and would like their chances if they had to go to New England. The main knock on the Patriots has been their ultra-easy schedule this year.

The Patriots' best win of the season may have been against the Buffalo Bills back in October. Most of their other wins have been against non-playoff teams. If LA went into New England as the seventh seed and beat the Patriots, they would come to Denver for the Divisional Round.

And the last time LA came to Denver, they beat the Broncos. Oddly enough, Sean Payton has never beaten Jim Harbaugh as coach of the Broncos, so it's clear that Harbaugh's group brings an element to the game that Payton can't overcome.

Simply put, LA might like their chances in a scenario where they have to beat the Patriots in the Wild Card Round and the Broncos in the Divisional Round, which isn't an unrealistic thing to picture.