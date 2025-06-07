Broncos' QB Bo Nix was just given an insane label for the 2025 NFL Season

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix shocked the NFL world last year, and many are thinking that he could take a massive leap forward in 2025. Most of the Broncos season in 2025 is going to hinge on just how big of a jump Nix makes. If he regresses or even remains the same, the Broncos may struggle to get into the playoffs.

But there are many instances of QBs taking off in their second year in the NFL, and Nix surely hopes to be the next one who does that. Denver had to improve their playmaking unit on offense this offseason, and they seemed to have done that quite well with the additions of Evan Engram, Pat Bryant, and RJ Harvey.

A potential addition of JK Dobbins is also still on the table. With these additions, could Bo Nix play better than we think in 2025?

Nix named as an 'under the radar MVP candidate' for 2025

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report included Bo Nix in an article on a few under the radar MVP candidates for the 2025 NFL Season:

"In the final three games of the Denver Broncos' 2024 regular season, Bo Nix posted a 126.0 passer rating while throwing nine touchdown passes to just one interception.



In their final 10 games, the 25-year-old rookie first-round pick threw 24 touchdown passes to seven picks for a 105.7 rating.



That despite a so-so supporting cast.



However, the Broncos' generally young receiving corps should improve in 2025 and Nix will have a full offseason under his belt to further acclimate himself.



The Oregon product could do some serious damage, so much so that he may move right into the MVP outlook if Denver is able to make a serious run in the potentially contestable AFC West.



Don't rule it out." Brad Gagnon

If you take out the first chunk of his NFL career when he was still adjusting to the big leagues, Nix played a lot better than his final statistical output might tell you. This is one huge reason why it's not always smart to get hung up on a rookie quarterback's full numbers.

There were a ton of growing pains along the way. Gagnon took three and 10-game splits to show just how good Nix was in 2024. He posted a 107.1 passer rating over the final seven games of the season. Denver was 5-2 in those games. Bo Nix was truly among the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL during the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season.

A year two in the system with more talented playmakers and just the natural progression of going from year one to year two could bring big things for the QB and for the Denver Broncos. Could it go as far as Nix being a candidate to win the MVP award?