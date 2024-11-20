Broncos QB Bo Nix disrespected in horrific quarterback power rankings
At some point, you have to wonder if people power-rank Bo Nix lower on purpose to not admit that their priors on him are dead wrong. His latest ranking is awful. I mean, there are almost no words for just how terrible, ugly, and all around bad this ranking is for Bo Nix, who has been one of the more efficient QBs in football over the last month and a half. He has 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions since Week 3, and one of those interceptions hit right off the hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Many people across the NFL landscape called the Broncos and Sean Payton "arrogant" for them taking Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some people even called the Broncos desperate for "reaching" on Bo Nix. Now yes, the rookie QB can hit the rookie wall, and this play over the last month and a half does not mean he will develop into a top-10 QB down the line, but he has strung together some very good performances.
He is night-and-day from Week 1 and has grown in huge ways. Anyone who doesn't approach analysis with a huge bias can see that, too. Well, The Ringer released their recent QB power rankings, and you will truly not believe where Nix landed in them:
Bo Nix is being horrifically disrespected
A big shout-out goes to Broncos media mainstay Andrew Mason for clicking this and viewing it so we do not have do. Apparently, Nix is ranked below Daniel Jones, Andy Dalton, and Jacoby Brissett. One of those QBs just got demoted to QB3, and the two others are backups and simply not viable starting options.
There is not a single argument on this planet at this very moment to have Bo Nix ranked this low, period. This is objectively a wrong ranking, and at the very least, Nix needs to be in the very early 20s, but you could easily argue he needs to be in the late-teens as well.
I understand that power rankings don't mean anything at the end of the day, but give me a break, man. How does someone arrive at this conclusion without being horribly biased in their process? Yes, Bo Nix can improve and has not played exceptional football. There are still flaws in his game, but this is just nasty stuff.
At some point, if Bo Nix does become a slam-dunk option at QB, you have to wonder if the people who were low on Nix coming into the 2024 NFL Draft process will admit how wrong they were.