Broncos put huge emphasis in the trenches in latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is about six months away, so a lot could change between now and next April, but we have seen the Denver Broncos hit on a slew of players in recent NFL Drafts, as they're now on the cusp of contention, and it's largely due to the draft picks they've hit on.

Denver has to keep their foot on the gas in that regard and continue bringing in young talent, as that's the way to sustain success in this league. On paper, this is one of the more talented teams in the NFL, but that talent is going to be here forever.

This Broncos' mock draft for 2026 puts a huge emphasis on the trenches and also sees the Broncos drafting for need as well.

Denver Broncos emphasize trenches and needs in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft

28. CJ Allen, LB, Alabama

The Denver Broncos kickoff this 2026 NFL mock draft by taking one of the top linebackers in the country, and this is becoming a position where the Broncos have to make some sort of NFL Draft investment in it. Dre Greenlaw returning in 2026 is likely, in my opinion, but the team has to find a young player who could be a long-term solution for this team at the position.

59. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Gennings Dunker is an NFL-caliber right tackle prospect, and he'd become the first tackle this team has drafted since Garett Bolles back in 2017. Yes, it's been that long for the Broncos.

92. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Let's say this now: it was and is a massive failure by the Broncos' front office that they did not come away with one of the many draftable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's baffling, and they could right that wrong and take a swing on someone this coming April, so I went with Michael Trigg from Baylor at pick 92.

101. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

The Broncos have to ensure their defensive line remains top-notch, as it's not always going to feature the same faces. Dontay Corleone has 17 sacks in his now four-year career with Cincinnati.

127. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

The Denver Broncos took a right tackle in the second round and now double-dip at the position, grabbing left tackle Xavier Chaplin from Auburn. Perhaps the heirs apparent for Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey were just brought in...

169. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

The Broncos add Daylen Everette to the secondary - the team must strive to keep their top units as good as possible, so they should consider bringing in some depth for the position, and Riley Moss is slated to be a free agent following the 2026 NFL Season.

245. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

This one is an interesting pick, and I would not hate - Drew Allar was expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he returned to Penn State, but he suffered an injury this year and is now not projected to go very high in the 2026 draft. The Broncos could take a swing on Allar in the seventh round with the idea that he could have some QB2 upside, but there is a reason why he previously got first-round hype.

253. J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

The Broncos finish up this NFL mock draft with J'Mari Taylor from Virginia to try and infuse more youth into the RB room.