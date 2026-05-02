Broncos' projected starting defense post-draft still looks like an elite unit

The Denver Broncos are again in a position to field one of the toughest defenses in the NFL for 2026. Denver has led the NFL in sacks in each of the last two years and are continuing to lean into that. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is also back in the mix for year four, having not gotten a head coaching job this past cycle.

It's clear that Denver did embrace a 'run it back' mindset this offseason in retaining many of their key free agents, and that could end up paying off as 2026 progresses. Defensively, though, there are at least two notable changes that the Broncos will have to sort through.

And now that the 2026 NFL Draft is behind us, let's check out how the projected starting defense looks.

Denver Broncos projected starting defense following the 2026 NFL Draft

Interior Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike

Who ends up replacing John Franklin-Myers could be the main defensive storyline of the offseason. Right now, the nod may go to Eyioma Uwazurike, as he's the veteran in the room. Malcolm Roach is a defensive tackle and isn't necessarily an end, so he's not likely going to be a weekly starter.

The Broncos have used a pair of third-round picks on defensive ends the last two drafts in Sai'vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim. Jones seems to fly under the radar a bit since he hardly played as a rookie, and also because the team just took Onyedim.

It may end up being a three-horse race between Uwazurike, Jones, and Onyedim. With Uwazurike being the more known commodity in the room, he could be the leader in the clubhouse right now.

Zach Allen and DJ Jones figure to each return to their respective spots unless something radical happens.

Inside Linebackers: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

The inside linebacker group definitely strikes me as the more intruiging unit on the roster. The Broncos re-signed both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but the team also seems to be moving Jonah Elliss to the position, and the team added a pair of rookie linebackers in Red Murdock and Taurean York.

It's not crazy to think that both Murdock and York do enough to warrant a spot on the roster, but with Elliss already in the equation, would the Broncos even entertain keeping five inside linebackers? What is interesting here is that both Singleton and Strnad's contracts are tradeable after June 1st, so I'd have to assume that is an option until it isn't.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Arguably the best EDGE duo in the NFL, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are poised to return in 2026. Bonitto has quickly emerged as one of the very best in the league, and Cooper has cemented himself as a solid starter. What could be the most interesting thing about this room is Drew Sanders moving to outside linebacker, and how second-year rusher Que Robinson looks.

Robinson definitely made the most of his chances, and Dondrea Tillman has been a top-notch backup option for the Broncos. Even with Sanders and Elliss essentially switching positions, the Broncos pass-rush group is still an elite unit.

Secondary: Riley Moss, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Patrick Surtain II

The Broncos starting secondary should really not look any different for 2026, and obviously, unless something major changes, Ja'Quan McMillian should be the de-facto starter when the team wants to be in nickel, which means five defensive backs are on the field.

Don't look now, though, but all of Riley Moss, Brandon Jones, and McMillian have one year left on their respective deals, and it would be nice if the Broncos could find a way to retain all three. That might not be likely, but the Broncos did not urgently address cornerback or safety in the NFL Draft, so the front office surely has a plan here. For this year, at least, the secondary is going to be back together.