Broncos projected depth chart on offense after Evan Engram signing

Before the 2025 offseason got going, Sean Payton told Kay Adams in an interview that the biggest "must-have" for the Denver Broncos was a "Joker" for the offense. What is the Joker in Payton's offense? According to him, it's a running back or tight end with elite receiving skills. The Broncos feel like they've added exactly that in free agent signing Evan Engram, a cap casualty of the Jacksonville Jaguars who has been one of the most dynamic weapons as a receiver over the last handful of years.

Like almost any NFL Free Agent, Engram comes with a bit of an injury asterisk but the risk is worth the potential reward.

The Broncos lacked playmakers in very obvious ways last year around quarterback Bo Nix, who at one point in the season looked like not only QB1 for the team but also RB1 and WR1. The offense didn't merely flow through Bo Nix so much as Nix was carrying the offense on his back (which then broke in the middle of the year, literally).

Hopefully, the addition of Engram is just the tip of the iceberg for Denver.

Denver Broncos offensive depth chart after Evan Engram addition

What does the Denver Broncos' offense look like on paper after the Evan Engram addition? Where does the team still have needs?

QB: Bo Nix

RB: Jaleel McLaughlin

WR: Courtland Sutton

WR: Marvin Mims Jr.

TE: Evan Engram

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Ben Powers

C: Luke Wattenberg

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey

The one area that really looks like it should be up for grabs for the Broncos in the starting lineup right now is at running back. Jaleel McLaughlin is the returning leading rusher from last year's team with Javonte Williams heading off to the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency. The departure of Williams not only opens up a spot in the starting lineup for Denver but creates a fairly significant void in the pass protection department.

Without Williams, it's hard to know immediately who is going to pick up the slack there. You would think Audric Estimé, the 5th-round pick in 2024 out of Notre Dame, but the Broncos effectively "benched" him for the playoff game against the Bills in favor of Tyler Badie.

The Broncos have maintained and proven that they are excited about the development of the young receivers on the roster but could still add a notable player before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Overall, this is an offense that cracked the top 10 in the NFL in scoring last season but certainly when you reflect on the year that was, they left a lot of points on the board and had their share of struggles as well. It's not impossible to think they could be substantially better this coming season and a top-five offense overall if the running game is even remotely competent.