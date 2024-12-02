Broncos playoff odds with a win in Week 13 would get insanely high
The Denver Broncos are currently the seventh and final seed in the AFC Playoff Picture, and a win in Week 13 could seriously elevate their odds. A couple of things went the Broncos way in Week 13. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals losing helped, and even the Baltimore Ravens losing helped.
However, wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts did not do Denver any favors, but when the rubber meets the road, it's up to the Broncos themselves to take care of business, and it's not wise to rely on other teams. Right now, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Broncos currently have a 68% chance to make the postseason in 2024.
The Broncos playoff chances could get a lot better
The Colts are right below them at 6-7, and their playoff odds are at 31%. With a win in Monday Night Football in Week 13, Denver's playoff odds would wise to 76%. They would have a 3/4 chance at making the postseason, and the odds would have never been higher at any point this season.
Another neat thing here is that with a Broncos win, all of the Chargers and Ravens, the two other Wild Card teams, would have eight wins. The Chargers are 8-4 and the Ravens are 8-5, so a win does also keep Denver right in the mix to earn a higher seed than their current position at the seventh seed.
Ideally, if you ask me, the best matchup for the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round would be the Houston Texans, but to get that matchup, Denver may have to find a way to climb to the fifth seed, which could be unlikely. Getting to play the Pittsburgh Steelers would also be another solid WC matchup for the Broncos.
Right now, they would travel to Buffalo to play the Bills, and with how good they have been in 2024, that could be a brutal game. Anyway, at this point, I am just hoping that the Broncos can simply get into the postseason, a place they have not been since the 2015 NFL Season. With the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL, it's not wise to be picky.
Let's all just hope that the Denver Broncos get a win in Week 13 and find a way to sneak themselves into the NFL playoffs. The Cleveland Browns are coming to town for a Monday Night Football showdown. A ton is at stake here for the Broncos.