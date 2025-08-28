Broncos play against a plethora of former notable players in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have a ton of former players on other teams, and they'll see many of them in the 2025 season. Part of this rebuild that Denver has been on in recent years has seen the team part with many former players.

All across the NFL, former Denver Broncos players are in new starting positions and also serving as backups in some instances, and you might honestly not be aware where certain former players are.

Let's dive into some former notable players that the Denver Broncos will see in the 2025 NFL Season.

Former notable Broncos players Denver will see in 2025

Cody Barton and Lloyd Cushenberry, Tennessee Titans - Week 1

The Denver Broncos will see former center and former linebacker Lloyd Cushenberry and Cody Barton in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Cushenberry signed with the Titans two offseasons ago, and Barton signed with them this offseason. Some Broncos fans did want the team to keep Barton, but they ended up choosing the return of Alex Singleton over Barton.

Dalton Risner and Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 4

Dalton Risner just signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Noah Fant also signed with them earlier this offseason. Risner, Fant, and the Bengals come to Denver for a huge showdown in Week 4, and this game could honestly have tiebreaker implications late in the season.

Russell Wilson, New York Giants - Week 7

Russell Wilson is on his third team in as many seasons, and it's not clear if he's even going to be starting for the New York Giants when Denver hosts them in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season. With how well rookie QB Jaxson Dart played in the preseason, he could come for Wilson's job quickly.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys - Week 8

Javonte Williams managed to earn the starting RB role for the Dallas Cowboys, but you have to wonder just how long that is going to last. Williams is a below-average runner but is good in pass protection, so he's going to be able to stick on NFL teams for a while

Von Miller, Washington Commanders, Week 13

Von Miller, one of the greatest players in franchise history, is on the Washington Commanders for the 2025 NFL Season. Miller will likely see some pass-rush only snaps and was signed to get to the quarterback. The future Hall of Famer won the Super Bowl MVP award in 2015 with Denver and won the Super Bowl six years later in 2021 with the LA Rams.

Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars - Week 16

Tim Patrick was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Broncos receiver had a short but very successful stint in Denver as a 'high-leverage' type of player on crucial late downs during games. He'll serve in the same type of role with the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Season.