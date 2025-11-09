Broncos' passing game will be rescued if these players touch the ball the most

The Denver Broncos truly do not feel 8-2 at all. Between the inconsistent offense, regression from Bo Nix, and overall lack of execution on offense, Denver feels a lot closer to 5-5, which is where they were at this point in the 2024 NFL Season.

However, a team is what their record says, and for the time being, Denver does have the best record in the entire NFL. This also makes us wonder just how great this team can be, as the offense is the weak-link of this team, and that unit is simply the only thing standing in the way of Denver being contenders in the playoffs.

There is a list five miles long of what is wrong with the team's offense, but most of it can be boiled down to certain players needing to touch the ball way more than others, and these key figures prove that the passing attack has to feature a handful of players.

The Denver Broncos are most efficient when Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and RJ Harvey touch the ball in the passing game

Taken from Pro Football Reference, here are the Broncos' top receiving weapons and their passer ratings when targeted in the 2025 NFL Season:



RJ Harvey: 131.4

Marvin Mims Jr: 100.3

Courtland Sutton: 92.4

Evan Engram: 82.4

Troy Franklin: 74.3

Pat Bryant: 74.2

It doesn't really get more black and white than this. Simply put, the Broncos' pass offense is most efficient when RJ Harvey, Marvin Mims Jr, and Courtland Sutton are touching the ball, and that's something that has to continue for the Broncos down the stretch here.

Mims is a gadget-type of weapon who can make some plays downfield and also near the line of scrimmage. RJ Harvey has been a bit of a surprise in the passing game. He's been elite in that regard and could see his role as a receiver increase as the Broncos work through their issues.

Sutton has been a mainstay on this offense for years and is who he is at this point - he's not a legitimate WR1 in this league but does have a unique skillset that every NFL offense needs. Going forward, and after this mini-bye that the Broncos have before Week 11, the passing attack has to feature these three players, with Engram, Franklin, and Bryant sprinkled it.

There is simply no legitimate reason for Franklin to lead the team in targets, as it's clear that he and Pat Bryant just aren't quite ther