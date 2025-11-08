Broncos' next move after near-disaster in Week 10 is painfully obvious

The Broncos are 8-2 for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, and it's not the first time that we have talked about how similar things feel to 2015. It's been a decade since the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and with each passing week, things feel eerily similar to that season.

Well, after a seventh win in a row, the Broncos sit atop the AFC at 8-2 and are creeping closer toward that AFC West title. It would be the first division title since the 2015 NFL Season and would guarantee Denver at least one home playoff game and a top-4 seed in the playoffs.

However, the latest win in Week 10 was honestly a disaster. The offense was terrible, as they consistently made things look much harder than it needed to be. Well, with this extra rest before the Week 11 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, what is the next move that this team should make?

The Denver Broncos should 'reset' on offense and get back to the basics

This might be easy for me to say, or it might not even make sense depending on who is reading this, but the Broncos just need to reset on offense and get back to the basics, and I'll tell you what I mean by this so it makes sense...

We've seen a lot of head-scratching decisions and poor execution from this unit in recent weeks, and some of that has included QB Bo Nix missing throws, the wrong players getting targeted, baffling play-calling and sequencing, silly penalites, and at points, and overall lack of execution.

Some things that I think would help Denver 'reset' on offense would include the following:



-More plays from under center, and more play action

-Much, much less of WR Troy Franklin, as he should not lead the team in targets

-Phase RB Tyler Badie out of the lineup entirely

-Quit overthinking it on third down (double pass in Week 10 on third and short, for example)

-More designed QB runs

-Clean up the penalties (sure, that's easy to say)

A lot of what we've seen from the list above has us always asking "why?"

Why does Troy Frankin out-target everyone else on the field; why does Tyler Badie continue to see snaps, why do the penalties keep happening, etc.

The Denver Broncos simply need to get back to the basics here; they need to give the ball to their best players the most and quit consistently shooting themselves in the foot, as it's getting to the latter part of the season when the games mean the most.