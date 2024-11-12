Broncos offense may have shockingly easy defensive schedule to close out 2024
The Denver Broncos do get the pleasure of going up against some iffy defenses to close out the 2024 NFL Season. Here is the remaining schedule for the Denver Broncos to close out the 2024 NFL regular season:
Week 11 - vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 12 - @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13 - vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 - vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 16 - @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17 - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 18 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Denver probably has to win four of their next seven games to make the playoffs, and if they managed to win nine games, they would surely have to win one against the Colts or Bengals, as those two teams are right behind the Broncos in the AFC playoff picture. If they win 10 games, they likely won't need to win either against the Colts or Bengals if that makes sense.
Below is another list of each team's points allowed per game on defense after Week 10:
23.6ppg (20th) - ATL
27.9ppg (30th) - LV
23.7ppg (21st) - CLE
22.3ppg (16th) - IND
13.1ppg (1st) - LA
26.2ppg (26th) - CIN
17.9ppg (5th) - KC
Of their final seven games, five of them will come against teams who are allowing at least 22 points per game to their opponents, and four of their next seven come against teams who rank in the 20st or lower in points allowed per game. This is flat-out great news for the Denver Broncos. Furthermore, the Broncos play four of their final seven at home.
Their three away games are the Raiders, Chargers, and Bengals, so they do have some tough matchups coming up, but their hardest defensive schedule has passed them by, fortunately. Sure, these numbers won't mean anything if the Broncos don't take advantage, but it's looking like the offense won't have a tough time putting up points against most of these teams.
If Bo Nix can continue stacking good days like he's done since the start of October, it's hard to see how the Denver Broncos do not at least finish with a winning record, which would be a huge positive for this team as they head into free agency and then into the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise is absolutely trending in the right direction here, and it's been fun to see witness as the 2024 season goes on.
Can the Denver Broncos win their next three games before the bye week hits?