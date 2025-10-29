Broncos' offense has perfect opportunity to silence the critics in Week 9

The Broncos are now winners of five games in a row, tying the longest winning streak in the Sean Payton era. Funnily enough, the 2023 Denver Broncos took a five-game winning streak into Houston and lost, so hopefully history does not repeat itself.

What we've seen from Denver in recent weeks is complete football, and it peaked in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Right now, the Denver Broncos have a top-10 scoring offense and scoring defense, cementing their status as one of the most balanced and best teams in the NFL.

A win in Week 9 over the Houston Texans would put Denver at 7-2 and pretty much guarantee that they make the playoffs for the second year in a row. A 7-2 record would also keep them atop the AFC West for another week no matter what else happened, but it's going to be a challenge, and this offense could really silence some critics with a strong performance in Week 9.

The Texans are the NFL's best defense and a huge challenge for any QB

For the entire season at this point, the main criticism with the Denver Broncos has been something like this, "...we just don't know how good this offense can be with Bo Nix under center." Nix has been responsible for 18 total touchdowns this year, which would put him on pace for 38 total touchdowns in 2025.

However, the Broncos have not faced a defense quite like the Texans', and it's going to be a challenge. Houston's defense allows the second-lowest completion percentage in the NFL, only trailing the Broncos.

They've allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL and the fewest touchdown passes in the NFL, with just six. Opposing QBs have a 70.7 passer rating against Houston, which is also the best mark in the NFL. Their rushing defense is also stout - they allow just 88.4 rushing yards per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

No matter how you slice it, the Texans' defense is simply elite and is going to be a massive challenge for the Broncos' offense, but this also presnets a perfect opportunity for Denver to not only show out against a top defense, but also show the rest of the AFC and NFL that they are a legitimate contender.

I would have to guess that if Denver wins this game and has a strong offensive performance, chatter would begin about just how good this team can be and how much seriously they need to be taken. Week 9 might end up being one of the more important games for the Broncos in 2025.