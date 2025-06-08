Broncos offense has a clear path to create nightmares for defenses in 2025

The Denver Broncos offense finished 10th in points scored in 2024, but this unit could reach new heights in 2025.

Virtually no one expected the Denver Broncos offense to be as efficient as they were in 2024, and while it was far from perfect, the team just about maxed themselves out on both sides of the ball. Now heading into 2025, the team hopes to take the next step and perhaps vault into contention.

The key additions on offense may be enough to help this out, but the defense is also going to need to continue being elite. While much of the chatter on offense is surrounding Bo Nix, the unit as whole does have a perfect chance to create nightmares for opposing defenses in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Denver Broncos offense is tall

The 'Sean Payton Special' if you will - the Denver Broncos offense is filled with tall players who can be mismatches for opposing defenses just with their height. The average height of an NFL defensive back appears to be just under six-feet tall.

This creates a huge chance for the Broncos offense in 2025, as here are the heights of some of their key offensive players:



Evan Engram: 6-3

Lucas Krull: 6-5

Caleb Lohner: 6-7

Adam Trautman: 6-5

Pat Bryant: 6-2

Troy Franklin: 6-3

AT Perry: 6-5

Courtland Sutton: 6-4

Devaughn Vele: 6-5

The Broncos have nine notable names on offense who are at least 6-2, which is just insane. If done right, the Denver Broncos offense should be able to exploit opponents with their size, and this is going to come in handy, especially in the red-zone and on deep passes down the field.

The last thing that I'll add here is that it's clear what kind of team Sean Payton wants to field on offense - there is a clear plan in place, as Payton has always had an affinity for taller players, and if we peel this back even more, the offense is now riddled with drafted players.

The deliberate roster-building of the Denver Broncos on offense has given them a clear advantage over opposing defenses for the 2025 NFL Season.