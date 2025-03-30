The Denver Broncos are commonly thought as a team that will go heavy on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they flip the script, though? There are not a ton of mock draft out there that are having a defensive-focused mindset for the Denver Broncos. This team already fielded a top-5 defense in the 2024 NFL Season and added two high-end players to it in free agency.

But there is still a non-zero chance that the Broncos end up with a defensive-focused class in the 2025 NFL Draft. The board may fall a certain way for the Denver Broncos when the NFL Draft rolls around in late-April.

Let's check out how a defensive-focused mock draft would look for the Broncos.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Ushering in a shockingly defensive-heavy class

20. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Denver Broncos start off with a versatile defensive back in Jahdae Barron who could be the team's slot cornerback or simply be a player who could line up all over the secondary. He's one of the top players in the NFL Draft class and could be a legitimate chess piece and the overall missing piece for Denver on the backend.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

This is a defensive-heavy class, but Denver cannot neglect the offensive side of the ball, as they take TreVeyon Henderson at pick 51 in this mock draft. Henderson is instantly the team's RB1 and is someone who can catch passes and run with purpose out of the backfield. Henderson is a slam-dunk fit for the Broncos.

85. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Doing some present and long-term preparations along the defensive line, Denver uses their third-round pick on Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee. The Broncos might be heading toward some transition along the defensive line following the 2025 NFL Season, so it's crucial that this team addresses the DL in the 2025 NFL Draft.

122. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Jordan Hancock could be yet another young defensive back on the Denver Broncos roster. They have truly remade the backend of the defense, and it would not shock me if Hancock ended up as a starter at some point in the future. With the offensive-heavy tendencies of the NFL, being able to stop passing attacks is major.

191. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Adding an explosive player at pick 191, the Denver Broncos select Ricky White from UNLV and address their WR room late. They still have some room to add a free agent at this position. Perhaps Elijah Moore or Keenan Allen make some sense for the team.

197. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

There is really only one proven ILB on the Denver Broncos roster right now in Dre Greenlaw. Alex Singleton is getting old and coming off of a torn ACL, and Drew Sanders will try to carve something out at this position after 'officially' being moved to ILB.

Addressing the middle of the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft makes a ton of sense to me, so Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg is the pick for the Denver Broncos.

208. Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Thomas Fidone is one of the many draftable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the team signing Evan Engram, they have afforded themselves the flexiblity to not necessarily address the position on Day 1 or even Day 2. While I would personally disagree with them not addressing TE until this late, you simply never know what this front office could be cooking.