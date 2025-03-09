The Denver Broncos have notable offensive needs approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, and they fill them with this insane mock. The most important position on offense, quarterback, is thankfully not a need for the Broncos, and that's the first time in quite a while they can say that. Denver is in amazing shape heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason.

With free agency right around the corner, this team can truly hit a home-run this offseason and field a phenomenal roster in 2025 and beyond. I would expect them to try and fill some of their defensive needs and free agency and perhaps using the NFL Draft to bolster the needs on offense.

Well, this heavily-offensive 2025 NFL Mock Draft could help the Broncos put the rest of the league on on notice.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Heavy offensive class puts rest of league on notice

20. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I did not have Tet McMillan falling to pick 20 on my Bingo card, but here we are. He's a huge body and could be a neat Joker option for the offense, but some have criticized him for his reliance on separating with his physical profile rather than with sound router-running.

Despite that, he is a top-15 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, so this is an amazing pick for the Denver Broncos.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Another mismatch weapon that can be deployed on offense in many ways, the Denver Broncos grab Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson at pick 51. Henderson might be one of the best overall fits at running back for Denver in the 2025 NFL Draft, but I would not be shocked if he ended up going before pick 51, so the Broncos may have to trade up if they really want him.

85. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

An extremely athletic player, Jared Wilson could be the team's long-term solution at center, and being that they already have four big-time contracts along their offensive line, it is not likely that they sign a fifth, so taking a center prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft could be their best overall option.

Luke Wattenberg was fine in 2024, but he left a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking. Denver grabs Jared Wilson in this NFL Mock Draft.

121. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Terrance Ferguson played with Bo Nix at Oregon, so, like Troy Franklin, the Broncos could look to reunite Nix with one of his former collegiate teammates. Ferguson is a complete tight end with a nice athletic profile and someone who could end up being a very fine long-term solution at the position. Taking a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft does not mean the Broncos won't address the position in free agency.

193. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Now hitting on some defensive players, the Denver Broncos grab some defensive tackle depth and take Ty Robinson from Nebraska at pick 193. He had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks in the 2024 college football season, so there is some pass rush upside here.

199. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Another defensive tackle pick here, Cam Jackson played college football at Memphis and Florida, racking up four tackles for loss and 37 tackles for the Gators in the 2024 college football season. The Broncos defensive line will definitely see some new players added to it this offseason.

210. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal is a dual-threat running back who has played in 49 college football games over four years for the Kansas Jayhawks. He's got 4,343 rushing yards and another 711 receiving yards. He is not going to hear his name called high in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with how deep this RB class is, Neal may have been a second or third-round prospect in a weaker RB class.

Denver double-dips at the position in a very smart move and lands Devin Neal.

When you look at this 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Denver Broncos, you can't help but wonder just how big of an impact this potential rookie class could have for the team in 2025.